Bidding For JIO Platforms IPO? Know GMP, Subscription Data & Brokerages’ Views
Jio Platforms IPO is closing for subscription on October 23, 2026.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: October 23, i.e., Friday is the last day to apply for Jio Platforms IPO. The initial public offering launched by the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has received a superb response from investors. The Day 2 data showed that Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore IPO received bids worth Rs 3.73 lakh crore.
Jio Platforms IPO GMP
Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription on October 21, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26. The shares of Jio Platforms will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 28, 2026. The IPO’s price band is fixed in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
According to investorgain, the Jio Platforms IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 240 at around 8:30 am on 23 October. With the upper price band at Rs 1119, the shares are projected to list at Rs 1359 indicating 21.45 per cent gain.
JIO IPO Subscription
The public offer has received an overwhelming response from institutional investors driving subscription to 5.57 times the shares on offer, alongside solid anchor demand.
According to the latest subscription data, Jio Platforms initial public offering was subscribed 5.57 times, with investors bidding for 110.03 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer.
According to stock exchange data, Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) recorded 12.39 per cent subscription. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) position was subscribed 5.97 times. The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 1.54 times. The demand ex-anchor book came to Rs 1.23 lakh crore.
Jio Platforms IPO is a book build issue of ₹30,213.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 27.00 crore shares of ₹30,213.00 crore.
In its draft papers submitted with capital market regulator SEBI, Jio Platforms stated that it will use up to Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay borrowings at its wholly owned telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, with the remaining funds available for growth capital expenditure and working capital needs.
Brokerages Emkay Global and SBI Securities have backed JIO IPO. Brokerages highlighted the benefits of rising data consumption and operating efficiency, as well as the potential growth opportunities arising from Jio's technological investments.
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