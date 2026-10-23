ETV Bharat / business

Bidding For JIO Platforms IPO? Know GMP, Subscription Data & Brokerages’ Views

New Delhi: October 23, i.e., Friday is the last day to apply for Jio Platforms IPO. The initial public offering launched by the subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has received a superb response from investors. The Day 2 data showed that Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore IPO received bids worth Rs 3.73 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms IPO opened for subscription on October 21, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26. The shares of Jio Platforms will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 28, 2026. The IPO’s price band is fixed in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

According to investorgain, the Jio Platforms IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 240 at around 8:30 am on 23 October. With the upper price band at Rs 1119, the shares are projected to list at Rs 1359 indicating 21.45 per cent gain.

JIO IPO Subscription

The public offer has received an overwhelming response from institutional investors driving subscription to 5.57 times the shares on offer, alongside solid anchor demand.

According to the latest subscription data, Jio Platforms initial public offering was subscribed 5.57 times, with investors bidding for 110.03 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer.