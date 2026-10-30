ETV Bharat / business

Jio Platforms IPO Broke Records Across Investor Categories; Greater Value Creation Ahead: Ambani

New Delhi: Jio Platforms' blockbuster initial public offering broke records across all investor categories despite challenging market conditions and foreign fund outflows, its Managing Director Akash Ambani said on Friday, asserting that the company expects to create even greater value over the next decade than it did in its first ten years.

Speaking at the company's Q2 FY27 earnings call, Ambani said the overwhelming investor response reflected recognition of the business Jio had built over the past decade, particularly against the backdrop of volatility in Indian and global markets. "We were raising around Rs 30,000 crore, and we saw the demand of over Rs 7.5 lakh crore. That's 24.5 times subscription," he said.

Ambani said records were broken across "every investor category", the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), small and large high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, shareholders and employees. He recalled that the QIB category surpassed the previous record held by LG Energy Solution in the final 90 seconds of bidding, prompting celebrations at that point in time.

Pointing to foreign outflows of nearly Rs 48,000 crore, Ambani said the IPO's success was particularly heartening given prevailing market conditions. "And in a market situation like that, for us to make our debut, we were very proud that people were recognising the business that we have built," he said.

"Again, they say these are overnight successes. I can tell you that we have put in extremely hard work over the last 10 years to build this business, and we will continue to do so," Ambani added. He also highlighted the fantastic anchor investor book, which attracted domestic and international funds, including technology-focused investors such as Dragoneer.

Describing the IPO as just a new milestone, Ambani said the company's ambitions extended well beyond its listing. "We believe that the value we can create over the next decade or so is even greater than what we have created in our first decade," he said the company continues to aspire for more.

Reiterating the message from his NSE listing speech, Ambani said, "Never let today's achievement limit tomorrow's ambition, and that is what we want to carry forward with Jio".