ETV Bharat / business

JIO Platforms IPO Allotment: How To Check Status on NSE, BSE

New Delhi: JIO Platforms IPO allotment is expected on October 26, 2026, i.e., Monday. Jio IPO GMP stood at Rs 247 as per the data available at 9.30 am today. With an upper price band of Rs 1119, the stock is estimated to be listed at Rs 1366, indicating a gain of around 22 per cent.

The of Jio IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link

The allotment status will be displayed on screen.

Open the official website of the NSE allotment status page

Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies

Select 'Jio Platforms IPO'

Enter details like PAN, application number, or account details

Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Jio IPO application will appear on the screen

JIO IPO Details

Jio Platforms IPO, a book build issue of Rs 30,187.65 crores, opened for subscription on October 21, 2026 and closed on Oct 23, 2026. The shares of Jio IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Oct 28, 2026. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 27.00 crore shares of Rs 30,187.65 crore.

The final issue price of Jio Platforms IPO was set at Rs 1,119 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 12 shares for which the minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor was Rs 13,428.

The Jio Platforms IPO created history as it emerged as the largest public issue in the Indian equities market. The public offer recorded bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

According to the upper end of this price band, the company’s valuation stands at approximately Rs 10.3 lakh crore. The IPO alone attracted bids worth more than Rs 4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor book, and retail demand exceeded Rs 25,867 crore.

The JIO IPO recorded a subscription of approximately 70.55 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category. Non-institutional investors subscribed 14 times their allocation, and retail individual investors bid for 2.72 times the shares reserved for them.

JIO IPO is a 'fresh issue', it does not include an 'Offer for Sale' (OFS), where existing shareholders sell their stakes. Neither parent Reliance Industries nor its other existing shareholders are selling shares in the offering.

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