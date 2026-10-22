ETV Bharat / business

Jio IPO: Retail Portion Fully Subscribed Within 2 Hours On Day 2, Issue Booked 3.47 Times

New Delhi: India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed in the retail category within two hours into the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to BSE data. By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors portion got fully subscribed.

The JIO IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday. The subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to raise up to Rs 30,213 crore through the share sale, which could value the company at around $108.3 billion.

The JIO Platforms IPO opened for subscription at 10 am on October 21 and will close on October 23. The issue has already attracted global investors in huge numbers, with the company raising around Rs 8,110 crore from anchor investors before the public offer opened.

The Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 2.34 times. The shareholders' portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees' quota recorded 1.61 times subscription. Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2.

On the opening day, Jio Platforms launched its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering. It recorded a 100 per cent subscription within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India. The investors placed bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.

Earlier, Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO recorded a full subscription by 2 pm on the first day, and LG Electronics India's issue reached full subscription by the end of day 1 in 2025. Another mega IPO of Hyundai Motor held the previous record for India's largest public offering. It was subscribed just 18 per cent by the end of its first day in 2024.

Importantly, the Jio IPO is structurally different from Hyundai and LG Electronics’ offers, both of which were entirely offers for sale by existing shareholders. Jio is issuing up to 27 crore new shares, meaning the proceeds will go to the company rather than to shareholders selling their holdings.

The Jio IPO is priced at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 a share, which would value Jio Platforms at about USD 108 billion at the upper end of the range. The offering is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's record.