Jio IPO: Retail Portion Fully Subscribed Within 2 Hours On Day 2, Issue Booked 3.47 Times
Jio IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed on Day 2, QIBs lead with 9.6x demand.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
New Delhi: India's biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed in the retail category within two hours into the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to BSE data. By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors portion got fully subscribed.
The JIO IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday. The subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to raise up to Rs 30,213 crore through the share sale, which could value the company at around $108.3 billion.
The JIO Platforms IPO opened for subscription at 10 am on October 21 and will close on October 23. The issue has already attracted global investors in huge numbers, with the company raising around Rs 8,110 crore from anchor investors before the public offer opened.
The Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 2.34 times. The shareholders' portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees' quota recorded 1.61 times subscription. Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2.
On the opening day, Jio Platforms launched its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering. It recorded a 100 per cent subscription within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India. The investors placed bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.
Earlier, Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO recorded a full subscription by 2 pm on the first day, and LG Electronics India's issue reached full subscription by the end of day 1 in 2025. Another mega IPO of Hyundai Motor held the previous record for India's largest public offering. It was subscribed just 18 per cent by the end of its first day in 2024.
Importantly, the Jio IPO is structurally different from Hyundai and LG Electronics’ offers, both of which were entirely offers for sale by existing shareholders. Jio is issuing up to 27 crore new shares, meaning the proceeds will go to the company rather than to shareholders selling their holdings.
The Jio IPO is priced at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 a share, which would value Jio Platforms at about USD 108 billion at the upper end of the range. The offering is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's record.
Jio plans to expand beyond telecom connectivity into digital services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The company has cited a customer base of 533.3 million as a foundation for these businesses, seeking to convert its scale in connectivity into higher-margin enterprise and technology revenue.
Anchor investors made a bid for about Rs 8,110 crore from 212 anchor investors on October 19, allotting shares at Rs 1,119 apiece, the upper end of the price band. The anchor book reportedly attracted bids exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the allocation available. Investors included global asset managers and sovereign wealth funds such as BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Moody's Ratings said the IPO was credit positive for Reliance Industries because the proceeds would reduce debt and related servicing costs at its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, while improving the group’s funding flexibility.
Also Read
Meta Q3 Revenue Rises 26% To USD 64.6 Billion, Net Income Jumps 264%
FSSAI Notices To Nestle India, Zydus Wellness Over 'Misleading Claims' In Products
Global Economic Uncertainty To Have Some Bearing on Domestic Activity Amid Resilience: RBI