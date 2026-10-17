ETV Bharat / business

Jio IPO: All About Its Financials And What The Brokerages Are Saying

New Delhi: Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) from October 21 to October 23, 2026. The company aims to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore, making it one of the largest public offerings in India's history.

The IPO will give investors an opportunity to invest in a business spanning mobile connectivity, broadband, digital services and enterprise technology. The offering is expected to attract significant investor interest, given Jio's financial performance, large customer base and execution capabilities.

The IPO price band has been set at Rs 1,065-Rs 1,119 per share, with a minimum application lot of 12 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment will be Rs 13,428. The grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 225 per share as of October 16, 2026. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band, expect listing price of Rs 1,344 and a potential listing gain of around 20.11%. However, the GMP is unofficial, can fluctuate and does not guarantee listing gains.

The IPO will open for subscription on October 21, 2026, and close on October 23. The shares are expected to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 28, 2026.

Jio Platforms plans to use the proceeds to fully or partially prepay certain outstanding borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), and for general corporate purposes.

Jio Platforms' financial performance

Jio Platforms has reported steady growth in revenue and profitability. Its revenue rose 14.56% to Rs 1,46,885 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,28,218 crore in FY25.

EBITDA increased 18.83% to 76,255.40 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) climbed 15.04% to Rs 30,049.70 crore. Its EBITDA margin also improved to 51.91% in FY26 from 50.05% in the previous financial year.

The company's financial performance is backed by a large customer base. Jio had approximately 533.3 million customers as of June 30, 2026, including 284.9 million 5G subscribers. Its network carries around 60% of India's wireless data traffic, underlining its position in the country's digital connectivity market.

The company reached 100 million customers within 180 days of its launch and completed its standalone 5G rollout in approximately one year. Its capital expenditure as a proportion of revenue declined from 48.8% in FY24 to 23.3% in FY26. Meanwhile, operating cash flow rose to Rs 77,560 crore in FY26, indicating an improvement in its ability to generate cash from operations as capital spending requirements moderated.

What are brokerages saying about the Jio IPO?

The Jio IPO has got a big thumbs-up from the brokerages which highlighted the company's growth prospects, improving operating efficiency and technological capabilities as key factors supporting the investment case.