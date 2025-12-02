ETV Bharat / business

Jio-Facebook Deal: SC Rejects Plea Of RIL Against SAT Order Imposing Rs 30 Lakh Fine

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of Reliance Industries Limited and two of its officials against a decision of the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which had upheld a penalty imposed by markets regulator SEBI for not making prompt clarification to stock exchange about the Jio-Facebook deal.

In June 2022, the capital markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty totalling Rs 30 lakh on RIL and two individuals, Savithri Parekh and K Sethuraman, for not making prompt clarification to the stock exchange pertaining to the Jio-Facebook deal, which was disclosed through media reports. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) penalty was upheld by the SAT on May 2, 2025.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to interfere with the SAT ruling and effectively affirmed SEBI’s findings that RIL and its compliance officers failed to promptly disclose unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) concerning the high-profile stake sale.

The top court said the SAT findings did not merit interference and moreover, no question of law was there needing adjudication. SEBI’s adjudicating officer had in June 2022 imposed the Rs 30 lakh combined penalty after concluding that RIL violated Principle 4 of Schedule A of the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

The regulator held that the company did not issue timely confirmations or denials in response to widespread media reports in March-April 2020 speculating on Facebook’s investment in Jio Platforms. The SAT upheld the SEBI’s order.