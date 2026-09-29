ETV Bharat / business

Private Fuel Retailers Cap Diesel Sales, PSUs To Follow As Industrial Buyers Shift To Cheaper Pump Fuel

New Delhi: Private fuel retailers Jio-BP and Nayara Energy have imposed limits on diesel purchases at their retail outlets as industrial and other bulk consumers turn to petrol pumps to take advantage of cheaper retail fuel, putting pressure on supplies and retail networks.

Jio-BP outlets have capped diesel purchases at 50 litres per customer per day, while transaction limits at Nayara Energy outlets range from 70 litres to 200 litres, people aware of the matter said.

Public sector fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) too are likely to impose quantity restrictions.

Petrol and diesel prices at retail outlets have remained unchanged since May even as international crude oil prices have surged to around $108 a barrel in a bid to control inflation. Prices charged to industrial and other bulk consumers, who typically procure fuel through dedicated consumer pumps, have meanwhile moved more closely in line with international rates.

The divergence has created a price gap of as much as Rs 40 a litre between retail diesel and fuel supplied to bulk consumers, prompting large users to increasingly turn to retail outlets, the people said.

Bulk consumers include factories and manufacturing plants that use diesel to run machinery or backup power systems, as well as telecom companies, hotels, malls, data centres and hospitals that rely on diesel generator sets for emergency power.

Some such users are buying 400 to 600 litres at a time from retail outlets, significantly more than the quantities typically purchased by individual motorists, the people said.

The surge in bulk purchases has put pressure on fuel inventories at individual retail stations. Each outlet has finite storage capacity, while replenishment through fuel supply chains can take at least a couple of days, they said.

The resulting drawdown in stocks has prompted Jio-bp and Nayara to introduce daily purchase limits at their outlets, the people said.