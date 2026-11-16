ETV Bharat / business

Jimmy Tata Accuses Noel Tata Of Seeking 'Back-Door Takeover' Of Tata Sons, Calls For Listing

New Delhi: Jimmy N Tata, younger half-brother of the late Ratan Tata and a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, has accused Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata of seeking to consolidate family control over the charitable institutions and, through them, Tata Sons, describing the developments as a potential "back-door takeover" of the conglomerate's holding company.

The 85-year-old conveyed his views during a documented conversation with a fellow Tata Trusts trustee, who subsequently briefed other trustees, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Jimmy, according to the people, said the induction of multiple members of the chairman's family into the trusts was inconsistent with the intentions of their founders, who had established the institutions to serve the public rather than function as private family vehicles.

"What has transpired in recent times is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trusts Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlers' intention," he said.

"It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts' significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever."

The intervention comes amid an intensifying dispute over the governance of Tata Trusts, which collectively hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the USD 277-billion Tata group, and disagreements over its future ownership structure, the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman and whether the holding company should be publicly listed.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustee Darius Khambata have opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term and resisted listing Tata Sons, arguing that a public listing could undermine the distinctive governance structure of the Tata Group and the Trusts' ability to safeguard its long-term interests.

Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, however, have backed the Tata Sons board's decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran and argued that the company must respect regulatory requirements, including the RBI's listing framework.

Jimmy's remarks also follow Noel's appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 14, where the Tata Trusts chairman defended keeping Tata Sons privately held, warning that a public listing could shift the group's priorities towards profits and away from philanthropy.

Jimmy, however, argued that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) - two principal charitable trusts that together hold 51.54 per cent of Tata Sons - were established through the wills and deeds of their respective founders, who had no children and bequeathed their wealth and properties to create institutions for public benefit.

Their stated objectives included alleviating poverty and safeguarding Indian culture, he said, adding that trustees were custodians of public charitable institutions rather than owners of family assets.

He cited former Tata chairmen JRD Tata and Naval Tata as leaders who understood the responsibility attached to managing the trusts.

Jimmy also questioned changes to the Tata Sons Articles of Association around 2013-14, arguing that they had fundamentally altered the relationship between the charitable trusts and the operating business.

Under the earlier framework, he said, the welfare trusts were kept separate from the commercial management of Tata Sons. The subsequent amendments, however, gave the Tata Trusts chairman what he described as "unnatural, dictatorial veto powers" and the authority to nominate directors, undermining the collective decision-making powers of the board.

He also criticised differences in trustee tenure rules, alleging that fixed terms for some trustees, alongside exemptions for others, had weakened institutional independence and concentrated authority.

Citing the position of Venu Srinivasan, whose term on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust is due to expire in December, Jimmy alleged that Srinivasan was being targeted because he opposed the induction of Noel's son into the trust. He also referred to the earlier removal of Vijay Singh, alleging that it followed his publication of an article setting out factual concerns.

He contrasted the current arrangements with an earlier tradition of appointing independent and eminent figures to the trusts, naming jurist Nani Palkhivala, industrialist Gautam Sarabhai, nuclear scientist Homi Sethna and physicist Homi Bhabha.