Jharkhand Signs 14 MoUs Worth Rs 99,000 Crore, Pushes Tourism For Jobs and Growth
Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar said visitors spend nearly Rs 18,000 in 3 days and Tourism sector can become a source of jobs, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Seeking to reposition Jharkhand as more than just a mineral-rich state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the state is embarking on a "Mines to Minds" journey, with a focus on knowledge, innovation, technology and human capital, even as the government signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 99,000 crore across industries, information technology and tourism during the National Stakeholder Consultation 2026.
Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day consultation in New Delhi, Soren said Jharkhand's next phase of development would be driven by innovation-led growth rather than only natural resources.
"Jharkhand's identity extends beyond its rich mineral resources. We are committed to the vision of 'Mines to Minds' by harnessing knowledge, innovation, technology and human capital as the drivers of growth. We are not merely introducing new policies but opening new avenues of opportunity, investment and sustainable development," the Chief Minister said.
The consultation brought together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology experts, tourism stakeholders and development partners to discuss policy reforms and investment opportunities in the state.
A key outcome of the event was the signing of 14 MoUs worth Rs 99,000 crore, aimed at accelerating economic growth and strengthening strategic partnerships. Of these, 10 agreements were signed by the Department of Industries, two by the Department of Information Technology and two by the Department of Tourism, covering sectors such as manufacturing, digital governance, artificial intelligence, tourism, infrastructure and technology.
Calling the agreements "milestones rather than mere MoUs", Soren said they reflected industry's growing confidence in Jharkhand's potential. He directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of the projects and stressed that the government was looking for long-term partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes on the ground.
The Chief Minister also underlined that Jharkhand's tribal heritage, natural wealth and young population remain its biggest strengths and reiterated that development must benefit every section of society, particularly tribal communities. "Our commitment is to ensure inclusive and equitable growth. We will continue engaging with investors and stakeholders while showcasing Jharkhand's immense potential on national and global platforms," he said.
झारखण्ड बहुत अच्छा स्टेट है और हम पिछले 20 साल से वहां काम कर रहे हैं। हमें वहां की सरकार की तरफ से जो सहयोग मिलता है, वो बहुत अच्छा मिलता है और हम एक बहुत बड़ा प्लांट वहां लगाने जा रहे हैं: वी.आर. शर्मा, वाइस चेयरमैन, JSPL@jhr_doi @MPNaveenJindal pic.twitter.com/naU1fqbfeg— Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) July 10, 2026
Tourism emerges as major employment focus
Tourism figured prominently during the consultation, with the state government signalling its intent to reduce its dependence on mining-led growth by expanding tourism and hospitality infrastructure.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar said the consultation was organised to obtain direct feedback from stakeholders before finalising policies. "The National Stakeholder Consultation was held to understand, through a two-way dialogue, what the stakeholders actually desire and to deliberate on policy formulation. I believe all stakeholder views will be incorporated," he said.
The minister said discussions also focused on unlocking Jharkhand's tourism potential and understanding the bottlenecks holding the sector back. "A key feature of the tourism industry is its ability to generate vast employment opportunities, ranging from a tea vendor to a mall employee, a taxi driver or hotel staff."
Highlighting the economic multiplier effect of tourism, Kumar cited internal estimates suggesting that visitors spend significantly during their stay in the state. "I was looking at data indicating that tourists visiting Jharkhand spend around ₹18,000 over a three-day stay; this expenditure flows into the state's economy and benefits the local people. Thus, this initiative is certainly aimed at creating employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth."
He said the state possesses both abundant mineral resources and natural beauty, but mining has historically dominated its identity. "Nature has generously gifted Jharkhand with both minerals and natural beauty; however, the mining footprint has historically overshadowed tourism, and we aim to balance the two."
The minister added that expanding tourism infrastructure has also been discussed with NITI Aayog. "The Chief Minister is keen for Jharkhand's tourism sector to flourish, and this matter has indeed been discussed with the NITI Aayog. At the government level, too, there is a strong emphasis on ensuring that Jharkhand stands out in terms of tourism amenities and hospitality."
Industry seeks single-window reforms
Industry representatives attending the consultation welcomed the government's outreach but also highlighted persistent challenges, particularly around land acquisition and ease of doing business. Industrialist RK Garg urged the government to study successful industrial models adopted by other states and strengthen single-window clearances.
"I have also requested that we look into the situation regarding the number of artisans, such as those involved in handicrafts and other trades. We can certainly consider industrial development, but we can only launch operations if the necessary facilities are available under a single roof." Pointing towards procedural hurdles, he said land allocation continues to be a challenge.
"The challenge is that land allocation processes in the state can be complicated. Gujarat pioneered a model where everything is handled within a single office, eliminating the need to visit multiple departments. We need to emulate this approach." According to Garg, faster industrialisation would have wider economic benefits.
"If the state advances industrially, it will generate employment. It would also boost railway connectivity and GST collections. Strong GST revenue enables the government to undertake major development projects, such as building roads and hospitals." He also suggested that Jharkhand send official teams to study best-performing states. "I suggest sending a team to study the top-performing states; by analysing their successful policies, we can adopt the best practices for our own state."
Sharing details of his own business model, Garg said his company operates district-level networks providing loans against gold. "My operations run at the district level, where I typically appoint just one representative per district. The loans we offer range from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.25 lakh." He said the model aims to improve access to credit by accepting even smaller quantities of pledged gold.
"The major advantage of our model is that we can facilitate loans against even small amounts of gold, such as a 20-gram or 25-gram chain, rather than requiring large quantities."
Investment push with inclusive growth
Concluding the consultation, Soren thanked investors, industry leaders, experts and development partners for participating in the event and invited them to become partners in Jharkhand's development journey.
He reiterated that the state's long-term vision is to build a globally competitive economy anchored in innovation, responsible investment and sustainable development, while ensuring that the gains of economic growth reach local communities and create employment opportunities across sectors.
The investment commitments announced during the consultation are expected to provide the first major test of that vision as the government moves from policy announcements to project execution.
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'Jharkhand Should Be Known Not Just For its Mines But Its Minds': CM Hemant Soren