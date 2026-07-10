ETV Bharat / business

Jharkhand Signs 14 MoUs Worth Rs 99,000 Crore, Pushes Tourism For Jobs and Growth

New Delhi: Seeking to reposition Jharkhand as more than just a mineral-rich state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the state is embarking on a "Mines to Minds" journey, with a focus on knowledge, innovation, technology and human capital, even as the government signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 99,000 crore across industries, information technology and tourism during the National Stakeholder Consultation 2026.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day consultation in New Delhi, Soren said Jharkhand's next phase of development would be driven by innovation-led growth rather than only natural resources.

"Jharkhand's identity extends beyond its rich mineral resources. We are committed to the vision of 'Mines to Minds' by harnessing knowledge, innovation, technology and human capital as the drivers of growth. We are not merely introducing new policies but opening new avenues of opportunity, investment and sustainable development," the Chief Minister said.

The consultation brought together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology experts, tourism stakeholders and development partners to discuss policy reforms and investment opportunities in the state.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of 14 MoUs worth Rs 99,000 crore, aimed at accelerating economic growth and strengthening strategic partnerships. Of these, 10 agreements were signed by the Department of Industries, two by the Department of Information Technology and two by the Department of Tourism, covering sectors such as manufacturing, digital governance, artificial intelligence, tourism, infrastructure and technology.

Calling the agreements "milestones rather than mere MoUs", Soren said they reflected industry's growing confidence in Jharkhand's potential. He directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of the projects and stressed that the government was looking for long-term partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes on the ground.

The Chief Minister also underlined that Jharkhand's tribal heritage, natural wealth and young population remain its biggest strengths and reiterated that development must benefit every section of society, particularly tribal communities. "Our commitment is to ensure inclusive and equitable growth. We will continue engaging with investors and stakeholders while showcasing Jharkhand's immense potential on national and global platforms," he said.

Tourism emerges as major employment focus

Tourism figured prominently during the consultation, with the state government signalling its intent to reduce its dependence on mining-led growth by expanding tourism and hospitality infrastructure.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar said the consultation was organised to obtain direct feedback from stakeholders before finalising policies. "The National Stakeholder Consultation was held to understand, through a two-way dialogue, what the stakeholders actually desire and to deliberate on policy formulation. I believe all stakeholder views will be incorporated," he said.

The minister said discussions also focused on unlocking Jharkhand's tourism potential and understanding the bottlenecks holding the sector back. "A key feature of the tourism industry is its ability to generate vast employment opportunities, ranging from a tea vendor to a mall employee, a taxi driver or hotel staff."

Highlighting the economic multiplier effect of tourism, Kumar cited internal estimates suggesting that visitors spend significantly during their stay in the state. "I was looking at data indicating that tourists visiting Jharkhand spend around ₹18,000 over a three-day stay; this expenditure flows into the state's economy and benefits the local people. Thus, this initiative is certainly aimed at creating employment and livelihood opportunities for the youth."