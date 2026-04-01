ETV Bharat / business

Jet Fuel Price Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Per Kl: Will Airfares Rise Further? Petroleum Ministry Clarifies

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has more than doubled to a record Rs 2.07 lakh per kilolitre on Wednesday, crossing the Rs two lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time.

While it was initially assumed that the steep increase in jet fuel prices would spark rise in airfares, officials said domestic airlines will not bear the brunt as a mechanism is in process to shield them.

Union Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday said domestic airlines will face only a partial increase in ATF prices despite a sharp global surge.

The Ministry said that ATF prices in India, deregulated since 2001, are revised monthly based on international benchmarks. Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and volatility in global energy markets, ATF prices for domestic operations were expected to rise by over 100 per cent from April 1, 2026, it said.

However, to prevent a steep rise in domestic airfares, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), under the Petroleum Ministry and in consultation with the Civil Aviation Ministry, have implemented only a partial and staggered hike. Domestic airlines will see an increase of around 25 percent, or about Rs 15 per litre, instead of the full hike, the Ministry said.