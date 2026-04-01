Jet Fuel Price Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Per Kl: Will Airfares Rise Further? Petroleum Ministry Clarifies
Jet fuel accounts for around 40 percent of an airline's total operational costs. The VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) vary from state to state.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has more than doubled to a record Rs 2.07 lakh per kilolitre on Wednesday, crossing the Rs two lakh per kilolitre mark for the first time.
While it was initially assumed that the steep increase in jet fuel prices would spark rise in airfares, officials said domestic airlines will not bear the brunt as a mechanism is in process to shield them.
Union Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday said domestic airlines will face only a partial increase in ATF prices despite a sharp global surge.
The Ministry said that ATF prices in India, deregulated since 2001, are revised monthly based on international benchmarks. Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and volatility in global energy markets, ATF prices for domestic operations were expected to rise by over 100 per cent from April 1, 2026, it said.
However, to prevent a steep rise in domestic airfares, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), under the Petroleum Ministry and in consultation with the Civil Aviation Ministry, have implemented only a partial and staggered hike. Domestic airlines will see an increase of around 25 percent, or about Rs 15 per litre, instead of the full hike, the Ministry said.
ATF prices in India were deregulated in 2001 and are revised on monthly basis based on a formula of international benchmarks. Due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz and extraordinary situation in global energy markets, price of ATF for domestic markets was expected to increase by…— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 1, 2026
"In order to insulate the domestic travel costs from the substantial increase in international prices, PSU Oil Marketing Companies of the Ministry of Petroleum, in consultation with Ministry of Civil Aviation, have passed only a partial and staggered increase of 25% (only Rs.15/litre) to the airlines," it said.
In contrast, international airlines operating from India will have to pay the full revised ATF prices, in line with global rates applicable in other countries. "Foreign routes will pay for the full increase in ATF prices consistent with what they pay in other parts of the world," the Ministry stated.
The government's clarification comes as a major relief for domestic airlines, which are already under pressure due to rising fuel costs. Indian carriers are burning more fuel on several international routes as they are forced to take longer paths due to airspace restrictions in West Asia. Amid the surge in fuel prices, airlines had also introduced fuel surcharges on tickets last month.
In Delhi, ATF price has been hiked by Rs 1,10,703.08 per kilolitre, or 114.5 per cent, to Rs 2,07,341.22 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers.
ATF accounts for around 40 percent of an airline's operational costs. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.
On Tuesday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global grouping of around 350 airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express and SpiceJet, said that airfares are already rising in the wake of the West Asia turmoil. "... without knowing the length and intensity of the war in the Middle East, it is impossible to quantify the full impact that it will have on airline prospects. But some things are already clear. Fuel costs have risen sharply. With tight capacity and thin margins, airfares are already rising," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.
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