ETV Bharat / business

Jet Airways Staff To Get Rs 480 Crore Gratuity, PF Dues With Interest: NCLAT

Representational Image ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday ordered the Jet Airways liquidator to pay Rs 480 crore in pending gratuity and provident fund (PF) dues, along with interest, to eligible employees of the defunct airline within two weeks.

The gratuity amount will be paid directly to the bank accounts of the eligible employees, while the provident fund contribution will be deposited via the PF office to the respective accounts, the order stated.

The employees have won a hard-fought victory after a seven-year legal battle to get their dues. A detailed copy of the NCLAT order is awaited. Employees automatically qualify for gratuity after five years of service based on the last-drawn salary, while both the staff and employer contribute 12 per cent of basic pay every month for the provident fund, and the corpus earns tax-free interest. Earlier rulings affirmed that employee PF and gratuity entitlements sit outside the standard liquidation waterfall mechanism, meaning creditors cannot block them behind other priority claims. The NCLAT order comes after its June 30 ruling, which held that Jet Airways employees were entitled to their full PF and gratuity dues even if separate funds had not been maintained by the airline.