Jensen Huang's Return Fuels Global Market Rally: Wall Street To Seoul Skyrocket; NVIDIA Jumps 31%
Jensen Huang reappointed as NVIDA CEO. NVIDIA stock jumps 31 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI breaches the 5,000-mark.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
New Delhi: NVIDIA stock jumped 31.48 per cent to USD 165.05 after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Huang’s return to NVIDIA led to a massive rally in the US Stock Market and in Asian Markets.
South Korean stocks skyrocketed nearly 7 per cent at the time of writing this article. Notably, it went past the psychologically important 5,000-point mark. The rally came amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Jensen Huang's return to lead Nvidia.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened with a 3.64 percent gain and further jumped 315.04 points, or 6.69 percent, to 5,023.58 as of 11:20 am (local time), reported Yonhap news agency.
The Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes. The measure is triggered when KOSPI 200 futures rise at least 5 percent and remain at that level for one minute or longer.
According to the data made available by Focus Taiwan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rose NT200(USD6.09) to NT2,230 (USD 67.91) during the opening of the market, triggering the 10 per cent price limit.
ASE Technology Holding, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Delta Electronics, United Microelectronics Corporation and MediaTek touched their daily trading limits.
Dow Jones Industrial Average appreciated 3.01 percent. Nasdaq composite, which has many big cap tech companies, jumped 6.51 percent.
According to Reuters, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei surged as much as 5% as traders returned from a local holiday.
Seoul stock markets also reacted positively. The large-cap stocks gained across the board, with chip shares leading the gain. The market major Samsung Electronics climbed 7.72 percent, SK hynix soared 8.48 percent. The Korean won was quoted at 1,344.6 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2 won from the previous session's close. US-traded shares of South Korean chipmaker SK hynix surged 20 per cent on Monday following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang.
SK hynix's American depositary receipts (ADRs), traded on the Nasdaq, recorded a jump of 20 percent, or US$20.71, to finish at $124.28, according to market data.
NVIDIA’s Harvey C. Jones said the board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.
Chinese shares did not react much to the global stock market rally. The Chinese stocks recorded only small gains due to concerns that tighter curbs on the exports of US chips are in the works. CSI 300 Index marginally appreciated 0.6%, and Hong Kong shares declined 0.4%.
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