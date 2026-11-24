ETV Bharat / business

Jensen Huang's Return Fuels Global Market Rally: Wall Street To Seoul Skyrocket; NVIDIA Jumps 31%

NVIDIA Stock Surges 31%, KOSPI Crosses 5,000 Mark As Jensen Huang Returns As CEO ( AP )

New Delhi: NVIDIA stock jumped 31.48 per cent to USD 165.05 after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Huang’s return to NVIDIA led to a massive rally in the US Stock Market and in Asian Markets.

South Korean stocks skyrocketed nearly 7 per cent at the time of writing this article. Notably, it went past the psychologically important 5,000-point mark. The rally came amid a global wave of optimism sparked by Jensen Huang's return to lead Nvidia.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened with a 3.64 percent gain and further jumped 315.04 points, or 6.69 percent, to 5,023.58 as of 11:20 am (local time), reported Yonhap news agency. The Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar at 9:06 a.m., suspending buy orders in program trading for KOSPI-listed shares for five minutes. The measure is triggered when KOSPI 200 futures rise at least 5 percent and remain at that level for one minute or longer. According to the data made available by Focus Taiwan, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rose NT200(USD6.09) to NT2,230 (USD 67.91) during the opening of the market, triggering the 10 per cent price limit. ASE Technology Holding, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Delta Electronics, United Microelectronics Corporation and MediaTek touched their daily trading limits. Dow Jones Industrial Average appreciated 3.01 percent. Nasdaq composite, which has many big cap tech companies, jumped 6.51 percent.