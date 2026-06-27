'Jonnagiri' Gold Enters Bullion Market; 24-Carat Gold Bars Feature Andhra Pradesh Map
Although the gold is produced locally, it does not enjoy any tax concessions, and bars are sold with all levies, including customs, import duties, GST.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Kurnool: Pure gold produced at Jonnagiri in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district has entered the bullion market. Gold bars manufactured by Geo Mysore are now available for purchase. The Jonnagiri gold bars are on display at jewellery shops in Saraf Bazaar, near the historic Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool city.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the gold production on June 24. He unveiled the first gold bars during the inauguration ceremony and personally handed them over to three prominent businessmen from the Kurnool region. Local jewellery merchants have expressed their happiness at receiving these first locally produced indigenous gold bars.
Geo Mysore has designed the bars attractively. They are available in 50g, 100g and 500g denominations. The 500g bar, in particular, has drawn significant attention as it features an embossed map of Andhra Pradesh. Along with the inscription 'Jonnagiri Gold Mine', the hallmark '999', indicating 24-carat purity, is stamped on the bar. Based on current market prices, the value of the 500-gram gold bar exceeds ₹75 lakh.
A Boost to the Economy
Traders say local gold production will benefit the economy. "India has an enormous demand for gold and spends thousands of crores every year on imports. With production beginning at the Jonnagiri mines, a portion of that demand can now be met domestically. This will help reduce dependence on imports, conserve foreign exchange and strengthen the rupee," traders said.
Although the gold is produced locally, it currently does not enjoy any government tax concessions and is subject to the same taxes as imported gold. The bars are sold with all applicable levies, including customs duty, import duty and GST, included in the price. However, experts say the quality of Jonnagiri gold is comparable to imported gold.
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