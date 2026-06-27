ETV Bharat / business

'Jonnagiri' Gold Enters Bullion Market; 24-Carat Gold Bars Feature Andhra Pradesh Map

Kurnool: Pure gold produced at Jonnagiri in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district has entered the bullion market. Gold bars manufactured by Geo Mysore are now available for purchase. The Jonnagiri gold bars are on display at jewellery shops in Saraf Bazaar, near the historic Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool city.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu formally launched the gold production on June 24. He unveiled the first gold bars during the inauguration ceremony and personally handed them over to three prominent businessmen from the Kurnool region. Local jewellery merchants have expressed their happiness at receiving these first locally produced indigenous gold bars.

Geo Mysore has designed the bars attractively. They are available in 50g, 100g and 500g denominations. The 500g bar, in particular, has drawn significant attention as it features an embossed map of Andhra Pradesh. Along with the inscription 'Jonnagiri Gold Mine', the hallmark '999', indicating 24-carat purity, is stamped on the bar. Based on current market prices, the value of the 500-gram gold bar exceeds ₹75 lakh.