ETV Bharat / business

Jammu Kashmir Teams Up With Bharti Airtel Foundation To Enhance Student Life Skills, AI-Driven Teacher App

Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Bharti Airtel Foundation Co-Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal along with teachers during a capacity building program for Life Skills Curriculum ( Lok Bhavan, J&K )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government, in partnership with the Bharti Airtel Foundation (BAF), has launched the ‘Life Skills Curriculum Implementation’ programme to develop comprehensive life competencies among children across the Union Territory’s schools for their holistic growth.

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha alongside the BAF co-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal, CEO Nuriya Ansari and top government officials.

On the occasion, a one-day capacity-building programme was conducted, where Bharti Airtel introduced a special app, ‘The Teacher App', and life skills books to enable students and teachers to access the CBSE syllabus for classes 6 to 12.

The ‘Teacher App’ is a free digital learning and capacity-building platform developed by the Bharti Airtel Foundation to upskill educators in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by offering curated courses, teaching kits, podcasts, and AI-enabled teaching tools to enhance classroom delivery.

Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha handsover skill books at a capacity building program for Life Skills Curriculum Implementation program launch (Lok Bhavan, J&K)

It is designed to equip students with the tools required to navigate the complexities of the modern world, with a focus on critical thinking, effective communication, emotional intelligence, creative problem-solving and sound decision-making.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said that through skill education students can harness their potential, and it is a lamp through which one can light up the inner soul. “Education is not only about the formal education provided in the classrooms, but teachers will have to identify the inborn talent and interest of the students and harness their potential in sports, arts and social welfare,” he said.