Jammu Kashmir Teams Up With Bharti Airtel Foundation To Enhance Student Life Skills, AI-Driven Teacher App
The Jammu and Kashmir government and Bharti Airtel launched a Life Skills Curriculum to empower students with critical thinking, communication, and AI-based learning tools.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government, in partnership with the Bharti Airtel Foundation (BAF), has launched the ‘Life Skills Curriculum Implementation’ programme to develop comprehensive life competencies among children across the Union Territory’s schools for their holistic growth.
The initiative was formally inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha alongside the BAF co-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal, CEO Nuriya Ansari and top government officials.
On the occasion, a one-day capacity-building programme was conducted, where Bharti Airtel introduced a special app, ‘The Teacher App', and life skills books to enable students and teachers to access the CBSE syllabus for classes 6 to 12.
The ‘Teacher App’ is a free digital learning and capacity-building platform developed by the Bharti Airtel Foundation to upskill educators in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by offering curated courses, teaching kits, podcasts, and AI-enabled teaching tools to enhance classroom delivery.
It is designed to equip students with the tools required to navigate the complexities of the modern world, with a focus on critical thinking, effective communication, emotional intelligence, creative problem-solving and sound decision-making.
Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said that through skill education students can harness their potential, and it is a lamp through which one can light up the inner soul. “Education is not only about the formal education provided in the classrooms, but teachers will have to identify the inborn talent and interest of the students and harness their potential in sports, arts and social welfare,” he said.
Quoting an example, the LG said that after the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the government there taught students how to overcome challenges in life and help others at the time of need.
“The students have to face the pressure from society and parents and have expectations of many things. We will have to teach them how to move in life, and even students of far-off villages could also get quality education. It is possible through providing life skills training and it is a new beginning today which the education department along with Bharti Airtel Foundation have started,” he added.
Launched in 2024 by BAF, the Teachers App has 2.3 lakh teachers nationwide with 45-plus artificial intelligence (AI) tools, 2,800-plus learning videos and resources and ready-to-use teaching resources.
This app can be used by the parents as well, and students can earn certificates as well. Through the quality support programme of the foundation, it is aimed to improve overall quality in schools in collaboration with the union territory government.
The programme provides students empowerment, school leadership and teachers' engagement, parents' and community involvement, and improves the school environment.
The BAF co-chairman Mittal expressed happiness in collaborating with the education department of Jammu and Kashmir and launching life skills books for the students.
“The CBSE syllabus up to class 12 is available on the Teachers App, but students should use the AI only as an enabler and not as a substitute. The students are becoming dependent on AI due to which they are losing critical thinking abilities. Don't depend on AI but use it for betterment,” Mittal said.
He said that through life skills courses, learning ability will be increased, and the Viksit Bharat dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could become possible only when we empower the youth.
Also Read