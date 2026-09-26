ETV Bharat / business

Jammu Kashmir Paddy Farmers Face Early Harvest, Uneven Yields Amid Climate Change

Srinagar: Across the paddy fields of Jammu and Kashmir, the harvest has arrived with a surprise this year. In several parts of the region, farmers say their crop has matured earlier than usual, bringing them to the fields sooner than expected.

For farmers, the timing of the harvest is only part of the story. They are also watching their yields, weather conditions, access to procurement centers and the prices they will receive for their crop. These factors can make the difference between a season that brings a reasonable return and one that leaves farmers struggling to recover their costs.

Paddy harvesting in Jammu and Kashmir generally begins in late September and continues through October, although the timing varies with the variety, location and weather. This year, farmers in some areas of Kashmir say the crop has ripened noticeably earlier, adding another uncertainty to an already important season for thousands of farming families.

Ripe paddy fields in Pulwama. (ETV Bharat)

In Jammu, agriculture officials are expecting a strong harvest of common paddy and Grade A rice, while basmati growers continue to face a different market situation because the crop is not directly procured by the Food Corporation of India.

The differences highlight the range of challenges facing paddy farmers across the Union territory, where rice cultivation remains an important source of income despite a gradual reduction in the area under the crop.

In south Kashmir's Pulwama district, harvesting has already started in several low-lying areas. Some farmers say their crop matured earlier than expected, raising questions about the role of weather, crop varieties and farming practices.

Ripe paddy crop in Pulwama. (ETV Bharat)

Irshad Ahmad, a farmer from Pulwama, said some farmers began harvesting around September 10, while he started harvesting around September 15.

He said paddy harvesting in the Patlu area traditionally started later, often around October, but the crop appeared to have matured earlier this year.

Ahmad estimated that around 10% to 20% of the paddy in his area was still not fully mature and retained moisture. He said agriculture experts should examine why some fields reached maturity earlier than normal.

Farmers generally expect paddy to mature about 120 days or more after transplanting, although the actual period varies depending on the variety, nursery age, transplanting date, temperature and other conditions.

Ahmad said some varieties, including SR-4, also matured relatively early this season. He observed that flowering in some fields had been completed in July.

Workers harvesting paddy in South Kashmir's Pulwama. (ETV Bharat)

He believes changing weather conditions may have played a role. At the same time, he said his own crop appeared to have matured about 20 days earlier than in previous years.

Early maturity has not necessarily translated into higher yields. Ahmad said he harvested about four quintals from his crop last year but expects around 3.5 quintals this year.

Agriculture experts, however, say it would be premature to attribute the change entirely to climate change. Javid Ahmad, head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Pulwama, said paddy generally takes around 120 to 125 days to mature after transplanting.

He said reports of crops maturing in much shorter periods need to be examined on a case-by-case basis because several factors can influence crop duration.

Workers harvesting paddy in South Kashmir's Kulgam. (ETV Bharat)

Changes in temperature and weather conditions can affect crop development, he said. The age of the nursery at the time of transplanting can also be important.

If older seedlings are transplanted into the field, the plants have already completed part of their growth cycle, which can make the crop appear to mature earlier after transplanting.

Javid Ahmad said the overall crop duration should therefore not be assessed only from the date of transplanting. The complete crop cycle, including nursery development, variety and field conditions, needs to be considered, he said.

The production picture is also different from one area to another. According to Javid Ahmad, yields of around 80 to 85 quintals per hectare have been recorded in some areas of Pulwama. Some fields have produced around 90 quintals per hectare, while departmental records from certain locations have reached about 100 quintals per hectare.