Jammu Kashmir Farmers Say Burdened By KCC Loans As Govt Backtracks On Election Promise
J&K's agriculture minister has said in the Assembly that there is "no proposal" to waive off the loans despite the ruling party's pre-election promise.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Srinagar: Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are struggling to repay loans which they have availed under Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), as low returns from the crop due to climate change losses and transportation have put them into mental and financial distress.
The farmers had pinned hopes on the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, which had promised in its 2024 election manifesto to address "all farmer-related issues, including waiving Kisan Credit Card loans to support the agricultural community". In power for 16 months now, the government has yet to fulfil the same.
Per the figures of the government’s Economic Survey, Jammu and Kashmir has active 11.40 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders--8.78 lakh crop farmers and 2.61 lakh from animal husbandry and fisheries sectors--who have availed a total loan of Rs 10,290 crore till December 2025.
Among them is Abdul Rashid of Shopian, who has availed a loan to buy pesticides and fertilisers for his orchard. But the hailstorm in May last year, which struck his orchard, destroyed his entire apple crop, leaving him in distress. "I am unable to repay the loan and other liabilities which accrued due to my orchard," Rashid said.
Like him, thousands of other farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are burdened by the financial distress due to KCC loans. According to the scheme under KCC, farmers avail loans from 3 to 5 lakh at the interest rate of 7 per cent. Those who are able to repay the loans within a year are eligible for a 3 per cent prompt repayment incentive of the interest, which reduces their interest burden to 4 per cent per annum for loans up to Rs 2 lakh.
“When the returns from the orchards are zero, how can farmers, especially small holders, repay the loan and its interest?” said Peerzada Shafi, a social activist from Shopian. Shafi has written to the grievance cell of the Prime Minister and the Jammu and Kashmir government seeking to waive off the loans.
“The majority of the orchardists have turned defaulters. The farmers have reached a stage of acute poverty and are not in an economic condition to repay the debt because of the destruction by the hailstorm. It is requested to kindly support these orchardists by waiving their loans and help them with handholding," he has urged the government.
The farmers are joined by the political parties and legislators from the ruling party, demanding the waiver of the loans. Citing the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National highway last year due to flash floods, floods and heavy rainfall, which severely hit the produce, CPI(M) leader and legislator from Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that seasonal losses have pushed farmers into financial distress.
“This distress is aggravated by the banks, who pressure farmers and orchardists to repay KCC loans,” he said, urging the government to grant a one-time remission of the KCC loans of farmers and orchardists to help them recover from the losses they face due to climate change and transportation.
But bank officials say that no bank can afford to waive off any loan. A manager of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said that the KCC is the most affordable crop-based finance scheme launched by the government of India, which has been availed by farmers from the banks.
He said that no bank in the country can waive off loans of any person or farmers, as the Reserve Bank of India rules do not permit it. “But if the government can settle the loans to banks on behalf of the farmers, they can get relief from the financial burden,” he said.
In the last session of the assembly, Javaid Dar, J&K's agriculture minister, said that "there is no proposal to waive off these loans", despite the ruling party having promised in its election manifesto.
In its second budget, presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the assembly on February 6, the government did not offer any relief to the farmers from KCC loans. “Farmers can not afford the burden of losses suffered by natural calamities and the KCC loans. The government is not offering any help to them. It should have kept funds in the budget for exemption of KCC loans, but it did not, once again betraying farmers,” said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Pulwama, Waheed Para.
Zahoor Ahmad Rather, president of Apple Farmers Federation of Kashmir, said waiving KCC loans and implementing a robust crop insurance scheme are essential to provide real, immediate relief to distressed farmers.
"Our farmers need support, not more debt,” he said.
Read More:
- 'You'll Get Your Right, But There's A Process To It': Union Law Minister Meghwal Over Jammu Kashmir Statehood
- Can Indian Air Force Personnel Leave For Civil Services? Jammu Kashmir High Court Says Yes With A Condition
- Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026 Draws Bouquets, Brickbats From Political Parties, Trade And Industry Stakeholders