Jammu Kashmir Farmers Say Burdened By KCC Loans As Govt Backtracks On Election Promise

Srinagar: Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are struggling to repay loans which they have availed under Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), as low returns from the crop due to climate change losses and transportation have put them into mental and financial distress.

The farmers had pinned hopes on the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, which had promised in its 2024 election manifesto to address "all farmer-related issues, including waiving Kisan Credit Card loans to support the agricultural community". In power for 16 months now, the government has yet to fulfil the same.

The page in NC's 2024 Election Manifesto that mentions waiving KCC loans. (https://jknc.co.in)

Per the figures of the government’s Economic Survey, Jammu and Kashmir has active 11.40 lakh Kisan Credit Card holders--8.78 lakh crop farmers and 2.61 lakh from animal husbandry and fisheries sectors--who have availed a total loan of Rs 10,290 crore till December 2025.

Among them is Abdul Rashid of Shopian, who has availed a loan to buy pesticides and fertilisers for his orchard. But the hailstorm in May last year, which struck his orchard, destroyed his entire apple crop, leaving him in distress. "I am unable to repay the loan and other liabilities which accrued due to my orchard," Rashid said.

Like him, thousands of other farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are burdened by the financial distress due to KCC loans. According to the scheme under KCC, farmers avail loans from 3 to 5 lakh at the interest rate of 7 per cent. Those who are able to repay the loans within a year are eligible for a 3 per cent prompt repayment incentive of the interest, which reduces their interest burden to 4 per cent per annum for loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

“When the returns from the orchards are zero, how can farmers, especially small holders, repay the loan and its interest?” said Peerzada Shafi, a social activist from Shopian. Shafi has written to the grievance cell of the Prime Minister and the Jammu and Kashmir government seeking to waive off the loans.

“The majority of the orchardists have turned defaulters. The farmers have reached a stage of acute poverty and are not in an economic condition to repay the debt because of the destruction by the hailstorm. It is requested to kindly support these orchardists by waiving their loans and help them with handholding," he has urged the government.