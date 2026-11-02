ETV Bharat / business

ITC Q2 Net Profit Down 18.45 Pc To Rs 4,229.33 Cr, Revenue Up 43.85 Pc

New Delhi: Diversified group ITC Ltd on Monday reported an 18.45 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,229.33 crore for the September quarter of FY2026-27 due to higher expenses.

It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 5,186.55 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Kolkata-headquartered company. Its revenue from operations was Rs 30,578.4 crore, up 43.85 per cent in the second quarter of FY27 compared to Rs 21.255.86 crore a year ago.

ITC said in its earnings statement that it saw “robust growth across all Non-Cigarette Business segments.” The FMCG business reported a“fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” with EBITDA margin expanding 50 bps YoY amid inflationary pressures, it added.

Besides, ITC had “strong recovery momentum” in the Paper Segment, and its agri Business also delivered “robust growth” despite West Asia-led trade disruptions.

ITC's total expenses were Rs 25,462.44 crore, up 69.6 per cent YoY in the September quarter. Its total consolidated income, including other income, was Rs 31,085.76 crore, up 42.33 per cent in Q2/FY27.