ETV Bharat / business

ITC Infotech To Acquire 22.1 Pc Stake In Happiest Minds For Rs 1,330 Cr; Firms To Merge

New Delhi: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary ITC Infotech will acquire a 22.1 per cent stake in Happiest Minds Technologies for around Rs 1,330 crore, as part of a deal which will lead to the merger of the two entities into a USD 1-billion tech giant.

The acquisition of 3,36,61,700 equity shares will be made from Happiest Minds’ promoter Ashok Soota and Ashok Soota Medical Research LLP in two tranches, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

Following the stake purchase, Happiest Minds will be amalgamated with and into ITC Infotech. Post-amalgamation, ITC Limited will hold a 73.4 per cent stake in the merged entity, while Happiest Minds' shareholders will hold the remaining 26.6 per cent.