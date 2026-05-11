ETV Bharat / business

IT Employees Seek Clear Work From Home Policy After PM Modi's Appeal

IT employee bodies have urged the Centre to issue clear guidelines for work-from-home. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

New Delhi: Calls for clearer work-from-home guidelines for the IT sector grew louder on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens and organisations to reduce unnecessary travel and conserve fuel amid the current global situation.

The IT employees' body, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), has written to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the Centre to issue an advisory asking IT and IT-enabled services companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

The organisation said the IT sector had already shown during the COVID-19 pandemic that large-scale remote working could continue smoothly without affecting productivity or business operations.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent remarks, NITES said work from home should now be seen not just as a corporate flexibility measure, but as part of a larger national effort to save fuel, reduce traffic congestion and ease pressure on urban infrastructure.

Sector Already Has Remote Work Capability

In its letter, NITES said technology companies, multinational firms, software teams and customer support operations had successfully handled global projects remotely during the pandemic years. The organisation noted that companies had already invested heavily in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, digital collaboration tools and virtual management platforms, making remote operations easier to implement if required again.

NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja said lakhs of employees continue to spend hours commuting daily, despite many jobs being fully manageable online. The body argued that unnecessary travel increases fuel consumption, traffic congestion and stress on public transport systems, while also affecting employee well-being.