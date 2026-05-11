IT Employees Seek Clear Work From Home Policy After PM Modi's Appeal
NITES sought mandatory WFH guidance for IT companies, citing reduced fuel consumption, lower congestion and successful pandemic-era remote operations.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Calls for clearer work-from-home guidelines for the IT sector grew louder on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens and organisations to reduce unnecessary travel and conserve fuel amid the current global situation.
The IT employees' body, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), has written to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the Centre to issue an advisory asking IT and IT-enabled services companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.
The organisation said the IT sector had already shown during the COVID-19 pandemic that large-scale remote working could continue smoothly without affecting productivity or business operations.
Referring to the Prime Minister's recent remarks, NITES said work from home should now be seen not just as a corporate flexibility measure, but as part of a larger national effort to save fuel, reduce traffic congestion and ease pressure on urban infrastructure.
Sector Already Has Remote Work Capability
In its letter, NITES said technology companies, multinational firms, software teams and customer support operations had successfully handled global projects remotely during the pandemic years. The organisation noted that companies had already invested heavily in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, digital collaboration tools and virtual management platforms, making remote operations easier to implement if required again.
NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja said lakhs of employees continue to spend hours commuting daily, despite many jobs being fully manageable online. The body argued that unnecessary travel increases fuel consumption, traffic congestion and stress on public transport systems, while also affecting employee well-being.
Employee Groups Seek Clear Government Direction
As PM Modi suggested Work From Home in his recent speech to help conserve fuel and reduce pressure during the energy crisis, the Central Government should immediately issue an official notification to companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.— Forum For IT Employees - FITE (@FITEMaharashtra) May 11, 2026
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Another IT employee's body, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), also supported the Prime Minister’s remarks and demanded a formal government notification on work-from-home.
FITE said employees themselves cannot decide company policies, and therefore, an official advisory from the Centre is necessary if the appeal is to be implemented effectively.
Meanwhile, industry body Nasscom said several technology companies have already started adopting cautious energy-saving measures amid tensions in the Middle East and concerns around global supply chains.
According to Nasscom, companies are increasingly relying on hybrid and remote work models wherever operationally feasible, while also cutting non-essential energy consumption across campuses.
Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, PM Modi urged people to adopt measures such as carpooling, using public transport, relying more on electric vehicles, and resuming work-from-home practices introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We developed work from home, virtual meetings and video conferencing during Covid. We got habituated to it. The need of the hour is to resume those methods," the Prime Minister said.
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