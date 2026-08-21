ETV Bharat / business

ISRO's Former Chairman Somnath Appointed To RBI Board; Mahindra Re-Appointed

Mumbai: S Somnath, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was on Thursday appointed to the central board of the Reserve Bank.

Somnath, who retired from ISRO in January 2025, has been appointed as a part-time, non-official director on the central board for a period of four years with effect from August 20, 2026, as per an official statement.

The aerospace engineer, who has served the space programme in different capacities, was appointed as the chancellor of the Chanakya University, a liberal arts varsity near Bengaluru, after retiring from ISRO.