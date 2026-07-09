ETV Bharat / business

IRF Urges Delhi Govt To Remove Price Cap For EV Policy Incentives

New Delhi: The International Road Federation (IRF) on Thursday urged the Delhi Chief Minister to remove the price ceiling on incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, stating that all EVs, regardless of their price, play an equal role in reducing pollution.

At present, to qualify for the 100 per cent road tax and registration fee waiver, the vehicle's ex-showroom price must be Rs 30 lakh or below; electric cars priced above this cap receive no tax breaks, IRF said in a statement.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, IRF president emeritus KK Kapila commended the Delhi government for its proactive efforts in promoting electric mobility through attractive incentives and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.