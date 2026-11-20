ETV Bharat / business

IRDAI Slaps Rs 2 Crore Penalty On Star Health For Arbitrary Claim rejections, Deductions

New Delhi: A penalty of Rs 2 crore has been imposed by insurance regulator IRDAI against Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited for rejection of health insurance claims, including coronavirus claims, on ungrounded bases and for making unjustified deductions.

The imposition of the penalty by IRDAI is based on an inspection carried out between January 31 and February 11, 2022, and a show-cause notice dated December 4, 2024, and a personal hearing on June 18, 2025, as per the official press release.

In many of the selected claims, the company provided the claim amount only after highlighting the lapse by the regulator. In addition, the policyholders were unaware of the basis of rejection/reduction of claims under any of the policy terms.

The press note released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India reads, "The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (‘IRDAI’ or ‘Authority’) has passed an Order against M/s Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (‘Insurer’) arising from an inspection conducted from 31st January to 11th February 2022, following a Show Cause Notice dated 4 th December 2024 and a personal hearing on 18th June 2025. The Authority found that, in handling health insurance claims including COVID-19 claims, the Insurer had repudiated claims on untenable grounds.”

It further reads, “The Authority further found that the insurer had made deductions which were not supported by the policy terms, and in many sampled cases, the amount was paid only after the Authority highlighted them. Policyholders were not informed of the specific policy conditions under which claims were repudiated or reduced, depriving them of an informed basis to challenge these decisions.”