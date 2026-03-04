ETV Bharat / business

Iran War: As Oil Prices Escalate, Trump Says US Navy May Escort Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC on March 2, 2026 shows smoke billowing following an explosion from the port of Bandar Abbas along the strait of Hormuz. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Amid the US-Iran war and escalating oil prices, US President Donald Trump has said that if necessary, the US Navy would escort oil tankers through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially declared on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed, warning that any vessel attempting to pass will be "set on fire" or attacked, Al Jazeera reported. Since about a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the strait, the disruption to that traffic caused by the war has pushed oil prices higher.

Strait Of Hormuz (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Trump has also ordered the United States’ development finance arm to provide political risk insurance for tankers carrying oil and other goods through the Persian Gulf "at a very reasonable price." Political risk insurance is a type of coverage intended to protect firms against financial losses caused by unstable political conditions, government actions, or violence.

Trump Says US Navy May Escort Tankers Through Strait Of Hormuz (Screengrab/TruthSocial)

The US Navy has at least eight destroyers and three smaller littoral combat ships in the region. These ships have previously been used to escort merchant shipping in the region and in the Red Sea.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman on the Arabian Peninsula and connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. The shipping lanes in the strait are only two miles wide in each direction, but around 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) flows through them.

The narrow chokepoint is the main route for oil exported from major Middle-East producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, and the only route for LNG from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to enter global markets.