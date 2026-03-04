ETV Bharat / business

Iran War Posing Hurdles In Supply Chain; Industries In Sambhajinagar Facing Delays In Export

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The US-Israeli war on Iran has started leaving its negative impact on the industrial units in Maharashtra due to the disruption of global supply chain, with an industry organisation here stating that the containers supposed to take automobile components to Europe were facing delays.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.

The Marathwada Exporters' Forum of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) says that there are around one thousand small, medium and large units that directly or indirectly export their products from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

But the ongoing US-Iran war has disrupted the supply lines and made the time taken for the goods to the destinations longer, due to which the industry in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is facing difficulties, its office-bearer said.

Several units involved in the manufacturing of automobile parts, medicines, steel and machine components are located at Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra and other industrial hubs in the district. These products are exported to various countries.