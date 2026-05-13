Iran War Fuel Crisis: Air India To Cut International Flights, Suspend Services On Select Overseas Routes
Air India will reduce international flights and temporarily suspend services on some overseas routes amid airspace curbs and high jet fuel prices.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday announced it will reduce international flights and temporarily suspend services between June and August 2026 on some overseas routes amid airspace curbs, high jet fuel prices.
The airline said it will temporarily suspend services on Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, and two other routes.
Rationalisation of international services will be in place for June-August, Air India said in a statement, while asserting that these changes are aimed at "improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers".
"The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services," it said.
This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel, reduce non-essential consumption, and support the economy amid global disruptions.
Air India said it will continue to operate more than 1200 international flights every month, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, eight flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).
The temporary network adjustments are summarised below by region:
North America
- Delhi-Chicago: temporarily suspended
- Delhi-San Francisco: reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly through August
- Delhi-Toronto: reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly through July, increasing to daily operation from August
- Delhi-Vancouver: reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly
- Mumbai-Newark service increases from 3x weekly to 7x weekly and Delhi-New York (JFK) remains a 7x weekly service while Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended
Europe
- Delhi-Paris: reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly
- Delhi-Copenhagen: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly
- Delhi-Milan: reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly
- Delhi-Vienna: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly
- Delhi-Zurich: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly
- Delhi-Rome: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly
Australia
- Delhi-Melbourne: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly
- Delhi-Sydney: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly
Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC
- Delhi-Shanghai: temporarily suspended through August
- Delhi-Singapore: reduced from 24x weekly to 14x weekly
- Mumbai-Singapore: reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly
- Chennai-Singapore: temporarily suspended through August
- Delhi-Bangkok: reduced from 28x weekly to 21x weekly from July
- Mumbai-Bangkok: reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly from July
- Delhi-Kuala Lumpur: reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly
- Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August
- Delhi-Hanoi: reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August
- Delhi-Kathmandu: reduced from 42x weekly to 28x weekly in June, and further to 21x weekly in July and August
- Delhi-Dhaka: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly
- Mumbai-Dhaka: temporarily suspended through August
- Mumbai-Colombo: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly
- Delhi-Colombo: reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly
- Delhi-Malé: temporarily suspended through August
Air India said it continued to work closely with the regulators, airport authorities, and industry partners to restore full capacity as soon as conditions permit, "but may make further adjustments to its network, should the extraordinary operating environment prevail".
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