ETV Bharat / business

Iran War Fuel Crisis: Air India To Cut International Flights, Suspend Services On Select Overseas Routes

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday announced it will reduce international flights and temporarily suspend services between June and August 2026 on some overseas routes amid airspace curbs, high jet fuel prices.

The airline said it will temporarily suspend services on Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, and two other routes.

Rationalisation of international services will be in place for June-August, Air India said in a statement, while asserting that these changes are aimed at "improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers".

"The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services," it said.

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel, reduce non-essential consumption, and support the economy amid global disruptions.

Air India said it will continue to operate more than 1200 international flights every month, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, eight flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).