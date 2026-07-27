ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Fall More Than 5% On Renewed Hopes For US-Iran Deal

The price of a barrel of international benchmark North Sea Brent crude fell 5.58 per cent to $91.38

Oil price
FILE - An oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of the new oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tokyo: Oil prices dropped sharply at Monday's opening of Asian markets as investors breathed cautious sighs of relief following two consecutive nights without US strikes on Iran, leaving the door open for new talks.

The price of a barrel of international benchmark North Sea Brent crude fell 5.58 percent to $91.38, while its US counterpart West Texas Intermediate slid $5.46 percent to $84.43.

More to follow.....

TAGGED:

US IRAN
CRUDE OIL
OIL PRICES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.