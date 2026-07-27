ETV Bharat / business

Oil Prices Fall More Than 5% On Renewed Hopes For US-Iran Deal

FILE - An oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of the new oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) ( AP )

Tokyo: Oil prices dropped sharply at Monday's opening of Asian markets as investors breathed cautious sighs of relief following two consecutive nights without US strikes on Iran, leaving the door open for new talks.

The price of a barrel of international benchmark North Sea Brent crude fell 5.58 percent to $91.38, while its US counterpart West Texas Intermediate slid $5.46 percent to $84.43.