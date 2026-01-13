ETV Bharat / business

Iran Unrest Hits Indian Basmati Rice Exports, Prices Fall Sharply As Payment Delays Mount: Industry Body

New Delhi: Civil unrest in Iran has started impacting India's basmati rice exports to the country, leading to a sharp fall in domestic prices, as exporters face payment delays and mounting uncertainties, an industry body said on Tuesday.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) urged exporters to reassess risks on Iranian contracts and adopt secured payment mechanisms, warning against over-leveraging inventories meant for the Iranian market. India exported USD 468.10 worth of basmati rice to Iran during April-November of 2025-26 fiscal, totalling 5.99 lakh tonnes, trade data showed.

Iran is India's top basmati rice export destination, but the current financial year has seen growing stress on order flows, payment cycles, and shipment schedules due to the prevailing instability.

The impact is now clearly visible in domestic mandis. Over the past week alone, prices of key basmati varieties have registered a steep decline, reflecting buyer hesitation, delayed contracts and heightened risk perception among exporters.

The domestic price of basmati rice variety 1121 has come down to Rs 80 per kg from Rs 85 per kg last week, while varieties 1509 and 1718 declined to Rs 65 per kg from Rs 70 per kg.

"Iran has historically been a pillar market for Indian basmati. However, the current internal turmoil has disrupted trade channels, slowed payments and dented buyer confidence," IREF National President Prem Garg said in a statement. He said exporters must exercise heightened caution, particularly with respect to credit exposure and shipment timelines.

Importers have conveyed their inability to honour existing commitments and remit payments to India, creating uncertainty for exporters, the federation said. IREF has issued an advisory and appealed to stakeholders to diversify into alternative markets across West Asia, Africa and Europe to cushion any prolonged slowdown in Iran-bound shipments.