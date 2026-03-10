ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Tensions Disrupt Shipping, Indian Exporters Face Delays, Rising Costs

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia amid the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict, trade routes and shipping operations across the region have come under strain. The Middle East is an important destination for Indian exports, particularly food products, fruits, vegetables and other perishable items. However, heightened security risks, disrupted shipping schedules and rised freight costs.

With several shipping lines scaling back operations and emergency surcharges being imposed, Indian exporters are struggling to move cargo to the region. This has resulted in delays, rising costs and a growing backlog of goods at ports.

Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), told ETV Bharat that disruptions in shipping and logistics are affecting exporters and forcing many to divert their goods to the domestic market.

“Many shipping lines are not operating regularly. This is making it difficult for exporters to move their goods. It has now been more than 10 days. While production continues, exporters are struggling to find ways to ship their products,” he said.