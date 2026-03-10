West Asia Tensions Disrupt Shipping, Indian Exporters Face Delays, Rising Costs
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia amid the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict, trade routes and shipping operations across the region have come under strain. The Middle East is an important destination for Indian exports, particularly food products, fruits, vegetables and other perishable items. However, heightened security risks, disrupted shipping schedules and rised freight costs.
With several shipping lines scaling back operations and emergency surcharges being imposed, Indian exporters are struggling to move cargo to the region. This has resulted in delays, rising costs and a growing backlog of goods at ports.
Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), told ETV Bharat that disruptions in shipping and logistics are affecting exporters and forcing many to divert their goods to the domestic market.
“Many shipping lines are not operating regularly. This is making it difficult for exporters to move their goods. It has now been more than 10 days. While production continues, exporters are struggling to find ways to ship their products,” he said.
He added that storing unsold goods is becoming a major challenge for businesses. At the same time, consignments that had already been transported from factories are now stuck along the supply chain. In many cases, cargo is stranded at ports because shipping lines are unavailable.
Exporters are also facing additional financial pressure as goods stored at ports attract daily storage charges, further increasing overall costs.
Adding to the problem, shipping companies have imposed emergency surcharges ranging from $1,500 to $4,000 per container. Earlier, the freight rate to the Middle East was around $600–$700 in total, the freight expenses by nearly 400 percent, Sahai said.
However, he noted that there may be some relief soon. A few shipping lines have started limited operations again, and some Indian small vessel owners operating as Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs) are expected to begin services from March 15. Once these services start, containers currently stuck at ports are likely to begin moving.
According to estimates, exports worth nearly $2 billion to the Middle East have not taken place over the past ten days. As a result, many exporters have begun diverting their products to the domestic market, particularly perishable items such as fruits and vegetables.
Bananas, in particular, have already started witnessing a decline in domestic prices. Exporters say freight charges have increased the most for such goods, which as made international markets extremely expensive. Moreover, there is uncertainty about whether the cargo will reach its destination on time, Sahai added.
