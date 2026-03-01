ETV Bharat / business

Amid Iran Crisis, India Unlikely To Face Near-Term Oil Disruption; Prolonged Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz Poses Challenge

A photograph shows the fishing port of Al Aqir on the Strait of Hormuz in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah on February 25, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Amid ongoing global tensions, India is unlikely to face any near-term disruption in oil supplies from the closure of the key supply route of the Strait of Hormuz, officials said on Sunday.

Following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, including the killing of the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints through which about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies transit.

The closure for a short duration will not have much impact on India as it already has supplies to meet fuel requirements, officials said, adding that in the event of a prolonged disruption or closure of the narrow Strait of Hormuz, the country can recalibrate imports, tapping into its diversified supply sources, including increasing purchases of Russian oil.

The immediate fallout is expected to be reflected in oil prices. Brent crude closed the week near seven-month highs at around USD 73 per barrel, after rising roughly 16 per cent since the start of the year. Traders are bracing for heightened volatility next week, with some models pointing to prices moving towards USD 80 a barrel if supply flows are disrupted or face credible threats.

India imports 88 per cent of its crude oil - the raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel - and about half of its requirement of natural gas - the feedstock for generating electricity, producing fertiliser, fuel for household kitchens and CNG for automobiles - and cooking gas LPG.

Kpler vessel tracking data shows that 2.5-2.7 million barrels per day, roughly 50 per cent of India's crude oil import, transits through the Strait of Hormuz, largely sourced from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

Besides, as much as 60 per cent of India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports move through the Strait of Hormuz, primarily from Gulf suppliers, such as Qatar and the UAE, making India's gas supplies vulnerable to disruptions in the route.

More importantly, India imports almost all of its LPG through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption or restriction at this chokepoint would immediately pressure LPG flows.

"Indian refineries put together hold anywhere between 10 to 15 days of crude inventories, both in tanks and in transit. Besides, all their fuel tanks are full, which can easily meet 7-10 days of the country's fuel requirement," PTI quoted an official as saying. "For now, we think the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will not be very long."