War In Middle East: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Impasse Squeezes World Shipping

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC on March 2, 2026 shows smoke billowing following an explosion from the port of Bandar Abbas along the strait of Hormuz. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have officially declared that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed, warning that any vessel attempting to pass will be "set on fire" or attacked, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

Iranian officials, according to the report, told the state media that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and if anyone tries to pass, “the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze”.

The closure is a blow to the global energy market as the strait is key to them, handling about 20 pr cent of the world’s daily oil consumption. At its narrowest point, it is about 33 kilometres wide and connects major oil producers — Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates — to the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea.

What is the strait's importance to world markets?

Analysts, according to AFP, believe that while cutting off access will not affect the major Asia-Europe shipping route, with the Gulf ending in a cul-de-sac by the shores of Kuwait, Iraq and Iran, the strait is essential to all regional trade as it allows access to Dubai's Jebel Ali port, the world's 10th-largest container port and a redistribution hub for more than a dozen countries in the region.

According to Anne-Sophie Fribourg, vice-president of France's TLF freighters union, in Jebel Ali, container ships are unloaded onto smaller vessels bound for countries ranging from east Africa to India.

Has it ever been closed?

Paul Tourret, director of the French High Institute for Maritime Economy, said the Strait of Hormuz has always been open for business. Even during the Iran-Iraq war between 1980 and 1988, commercial passage was maintained despite attacks on oil tankers, he said.

The current "freeze" on goods transiting through the strait is "unprecedented", said Cyrille Poirier-Coutansais, research director at the French Navy's Strategic Studies Centre.