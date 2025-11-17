ETV Bharat / business

IPOs Becoming Exit Vehicle For Early Investors, Undermining Spirit Of Public Markets: CEA

Mumbai: Amid a boom in share sales, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Monday rued that the initial public offerings are becoming exit vehicles for early investors in an enterprise, and remarked that this is undermining the spirit of public markets. Speaking at an event organised by CII here, Nageswaran added that the country's capital markets should evolve "not just in scale, but in purpose" as well.

The CEA also urged to guard against "celebrating wrong milestones" such as market capitalisation or the volume of derivative trading, making it clear that they are not measures of "financial sophistication" and added that such efforts "only risk diverting domestic savings away from productive investment".

He also remarked that while India has succeeded in developing a robust and sophisticated capital market, the same may have also contributed in part to "short run earnings management optics" because they are linked to increases in management compensation and also m-cap.

"India's equity markets have grown impressively, but Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have increasingly become exit vehicles for early investors, rather than mechanisms for raising long-term capital. This undermines the spirit of public markets," he said.

Fifty-five Indian companies have done their IPOs in the April-September period, raising nearly Rs 65,000 crore. Most of the issuances were offer for sales by existing investors, with very little quantum of new share issuances which benefits a company.