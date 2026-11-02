ETV Bharat / business

Coal India’s Arm Files IPO Papers With SEBI; Promoter Coal India To Offload Over 66 Crore Shares

New Delhi :South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), an arm of Coal India Ltd, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 66.81 crore equity shares by its promoter Coal India with no fresh issue component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated November 1.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, SECL will not receive any proceeds from the offering, with the entire proceeds going to Coal India.

Incorporated in 1985 and headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, SECL is among India's largest coal producers.

It produced 176.29 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for 16.94 per cent of the country's total coal production, DRHP said citing a Crisil report.

It is the second-largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India, contributing 22.95 per cent to the parent company's total production in FY26.

SECL's coal production increased 5.25 per cent to 176.29 million tonnes in FY26 from 167.49 million tonnes in the preceding fiscal.

The company was accorded Miniratna Category-I status in March 2007 and completed 40 years of coal mining operations in 2025.

As of April 1, 2026, SECL had total coal geological resources of about 47.55 billion tonnes, accounting for around 11.50 per cent of India's total coal geological resources.

Its audited coal reserves stood at 4.61 billion tonnes, sufficient to sustain production for around 26 years at FY26 levels, according to the draft papers.