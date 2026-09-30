ETV Bharat / business

IPO Boom in 2026: QIBs, HNIs Lead Subscription Rush As Retail Participation Stays Strong

New Delhi: Year 2026 has been buzzing with the launch of several IPOs. A majority of the public offers (both mainboard and SME) received a strong response from investors. Data compiled by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) shows a wide gap among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors.

Nearly 65 mainboard IPOs have recorded approximately Rs 74,000 crore of investment in 2026 so far. The average IPO size stands at around Rs 1,373 crore. The AIBI data stated that subscription data showed that QIB category recorded a subscription of around 73x, HNI/NII subscription around 71x, retail subscription approximately 19x and overall subscription about 44x.

The median subscription levels indicate that strong demand is broad-based rather than being limited only to a few exceptional offerings.

Company Listing / Closing Period (2026) QIB Subscription HNI (NII) Subscription Retail Subscription Total Subscription NSE September 2026 12.68x 6.55x 1.39x 5.71x Hero Motors Ltd. September 2026 1.59x 10.48x 8.76x 7.08x Orient Cables (India) Ltd. September 2026 192.68x 121.90x 32.19x 97.27x ESDS Software Solution Ltd. August – September 2026 106.90x 174.39x 34.50x 85.16x SS Retail Ltd. September 2026 214.22x 150.79x 38.26x 108.69x

Indian IPO Market: Broad-Based Participation and a Powerful Pipeline

Dalal Street witnessed several IPOs recording a blockbuster debut on the stock exchanges, while the consistently healthy 15 median numbers underline the depth of investor participation across the broader IPO universe.

Institutional and HNI demand has emerged as the principal driver, with retail participation also remaining robust.