IPO Boom in 2026: QIBs, HNIs Lead Subscription Rush As Retail Participation Stays Strong
IPO Boom in 2026: QIBs, HNIs Lead Subscription Rush As Retail Participation Stays Strong
Published : September 30, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Year 2026 has been buzzing with the launch of several IPOs. A majority of the public offers (both mainboard and SME) received a strong response from investors. Data compiled by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) shows a wide gap among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors.
Nearly 65 mainboard IPOs have recorded approximately Rs 74,000 crore of investment in 2026 so far. The average IPO size stands at around Rs 1,373 crore. The AIBI data stated that subscription data showed that QIB category recorded a subscription of around 73x, HNI/NII subscription around 71x, retail subscription approximately 19x and overall subscription about 44x.
The median subscription levels indicate that strong demand is broad-based rather than being limited only to a few exceptional offerings.
|Company
|Listing / Closing Period (2026)
|QIB Subscription
|HNI (NII) Subscription
|Retail Subscription
|Total Subscription
|NSE
|September 2026
|12.68x
|6.55x
|1.39x
|5.71x
|Hero Motors Ltd.
|September 2026
|1.59x
|10.48x
|8.76x
|7.08x
|Orient Cables (India) Ltd.
|September 2026
|192.68x
|121.90x
|32.19x
|97.27x
|ESDS Software Solution Ltd.
|August – September 2026
|106.90x
|174.39x
|34.50x
|85.16x
|SS Retail Ltd.
|September 2026
|214.22x
|150.79x
|38.26x
|108.69x
Indian IPO Market: Broad-Based Participation and a Powerful Pipeline
Dalal Street witnessed several IPOs recording a blockbuster debut on the stock exchanges, while the consistently healthy 15 median numbers underline the depth of investor participation across the broader IPO universe.
Institutional and HNI demand has emerged as the principal driver, with retail participation also remaining robust.
“The underlying trend has been particularly encouraging because the market’s strength is not limited to a handful of marquee transactions. The IPO ecosystem is becoming increasingly diversified across company size, sectors and business models,” AIBI stated.
The data shows that 140 IPOs/FPOs are set to be launched as they have received the approval of the market regulator SEBI. Nearly 80 other issues have filed offer documents and are awaiting the nod of SEBI.
The above-mentioned pipeline shows that the issues could raise around Rs 4.23 crore. Further, there are quite a few in the pipeline whose estimated size is not disclosed as yet. Cumulatively, the aggregate potential value of the pipeline could be between ₹5.75 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crore, AIBI highlighted.
Importantly, the IPO market in 2026 has been very diversified. The financial services & investments category recorded the maximum participation as it raised nearly 25% of the total. At second spot was the hospitals & diagnostic services, followed by power generation & supply, engineering, mining, minerals & metals and information technology-software.
Also Read
Cement Companies Likely to Raise Prices by Rs 5-20 Per Bag In October
India’s Population Is Ageing as Fertility Falls 'Below Replacement': Moody's
Mutual Fund Holdings: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Overowned; Reliance Industries Underowned