ETV Bharat / business

IPO Alert: GMP Signals Potential Listing Gains For Orient Cables, German Green Steel & Power and more

New Delhi: Four IPOs are open for subscription from September 25, 2026 to September 29. These include Orient Cables, Runwal Enterprises, AceVector (Snapdeal's parent company), and German Green Steel & Power. Interestingly, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for all four public offers indicates that the shares of the companies could list at a premium.

Orient Cables IPO

The Orient Cables IPO is open for subscription from September 25 to 29, 2026. The offer is a book-built issue of Rs 552.00 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares. The allotment is expected on September 30, 2026. The shares of Orient Cables will list on the NSE and BSE, with October 5, 2026, set as the tentative listing date.

The Orient Cables IPO has set its price band at Rs 258 to Rs 272 per share. According to InvestorGain, the Orient Cables IPO GMP stood at Rs 80 at around 11 am on September 26. With the upper price band at Rs 272, the shares are projected to list at around Rs 352 apiece, indicating a potential gain of approximately 29 per cent.

Important Note: GMP figures are unofficial and should not be considered an indication of the actual listing price.

German Green Steel & Power IPO

Investors can subscribe to the German Green Steel & Power IPO from September 25 to 29, 2026. The public offer is a book-built issue of Rs 303.90 crore. The issue includes an offer for sale of 10.00 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 13.90 crore.

The issue price of German Green Steel & Power IPO is set at Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share. The stock will list on the BSE and NSE, with October 5, 2026, as the tentative listing date.

The German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 25 at around 10:30 am on September 26, according to InvestorGain. With the upper price band at Rs 139, the stock is estimated to list at around Rs 164 per share, indicating a potential premium of approximately 18 per cent.