ETV Bharat / business

IOC Gets Govt Nod for Commercial Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supply From Panipat Refinery

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has secured government approvals to commercially supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from its Panipat refinery in north India, with the facility capable of producing enough fuel to meet the country's 1 per cent blending target for international flights in 2027, Chairman A S Sahney said on Tuesday.

The state-run refiner plans to enter into supply agreements with airlines before committing investments to additional SAF projects, Sahney said at an industry event, signalling a demand-led approach to expanding production capacity as India prepares to introduce low-carbon fuel requirements for international aviation.

IOC's Panipat facility is positioned to meet the initial blending mandate, Sahney said, although he did not specify the volume of fuel covered by the government approvals or when commercial supplies would begin.

In August, an IOC executive had said the company expected to begin operations at its first SAF plant at Panipat within two months and was looking to take an investment decision on a second facility within five to six months.

The refinery, which has a crude processing capacity of about 301,000 barrels per day, received India's first International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) CORSIA certification for SAF production in 2025, enabling it to produce fuel meeting internationally recognised sustainability requirements for aviation.

IOC has planned to produce about 35,000 tonnes of SAF annually from used cooking oil at the facility, sourcing feedstock from large hotel and restaurant chains. The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Air India for SAF supplies, although the agreement did not specify a commencement date or volumes.