ETV Bharat / business

Invest First, Shop With Leftover Money: Analysts, Investment Experts Tell Festive Buyers

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Diwali is traditionally associated with shopping, and the belief that purchases made during the festival bring prosperity and invite Goddess Lakshmi into the home. Gold, silver, utensils and other household items remain popular purchases, but financial investments don't always receive the same attention every year. However, investment experts say that while there is nothing wrong with spending during Diwali, setting aside money for investments is equally important. After all, true financial prosperity is not just about what people buy during the festive season, but also about how they make their money grow.

Data from the database of Prime Mutual Fund accessed by ETV Bharat shows that mutual fund investment trends during the Diwali month over the past five years have been mixed, with no consistent spike in festive season investments. Compared with the previous month, investments rose by 311 per cent in 2021, 4.4 per cent in 2023 and 179 per cent in 2024. However, they declined by 66 per cent in 2022 and nearly 50 per cent in 2025.

Data suggest that 2024 witnessed a surge during Diwali month. The subsequent decline in 2025 highlights that festive season does not automatically translate into higher festive mutual fund investments. Experts believe a market correction can offer investors a good buying opportunity. If a company’s fundamentals remain strong, investors may see the fall as a chance to buy its shares at lower prices, and earn returns over time. Talking to ETV Bharat, Pranav Haldea, the Managing Director of PRIME Database Group, said investors do not look at festive season as a trigger for investing in the stock market. They focus on valuations and market levels. So why people prefer gold and silver? Haldea said both precious metals have emerged as among the strongest performing assets over the past decade, with prices rising more than threefold, and investment demand gaining momentum. While the jewellery buying remains an important tradition of India's festive culture, changing consumer behaviour suggests a growing preference for precious metals as financial assets. Gold purchases are increasingly shifting towards investment, while silver is witnessing a sharp rise in interest, particularly through Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and coins. Prithviraj Kothari, the MD of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd, told ETV Bharat the sharp appreciation in prices over the past five years has strengthened the investment appeal of both metals, even though consumers are buying smaller quantities at higher prices. Price Trends: 10 Years, 5 Years Talking about the decadal trend, Kothari said gold has gone from Rs 30,057 per 10 gm on MCX at Diwali 2016, to about Rs 1,43,100 on October 26 this year, a 376 per cent rise, which comes to around 16.9 per cent a year. Silver did almost as well, moving from Rs 42,459 per kg to Rs 1,96,350 per kg, up by 362 per cent or about 16.5 per cent a year. The first half of the decade was slow: Gold was still below Rs 31,600 during Diwali 2018. The big moves came after that, with the 2020 pandemic rally, the 2024-25 run on central bank buying, and the 2026 duty changes. According to Kothari, most of the hike was witnessed over the past five years. Gold rose from Rs 47,553 per 10 g at Diwali 2021, to Rs 1,43,100, up by 201 per cent or about 24.7 per cent a year. Silver rose from Rs 64,120 to Rs 1,96,350, up 206 per cent or about 25.1 per cent a year.