ETV Bharat / business

'Important Step To Strengthen UPI's Long-Term Sustainability': RBI Backs MDR On Transactions Above Rs 2,000

Mumbai: The introduction of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on large-value UPI transactions is an important step towards strengthening the long-term sustainability of India's digital payments ecosystem, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday following a proposal to levy a 0.4 per cent fee on transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, "It will help UPI in continuing to scale, innovate and serve consumers and businesses across the country."

Ending nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on transfers worth more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants through the platform from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transactions as well as small payments from any charge.

"Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI," the finance ministry said in a statement quoting the National Payments Corporation of India circular issued on Tuesday. "MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem. It is not a charge on customers making UPI payments," the statement read.

RBI further said a fair and appropriate distribution of MDR across ecosystem participants will support continued investment in technology, infrastructure and acceptance networks. "This, in turn, can enable wider UPI acceptance, deepen the customer base and support sustained growth in transaction volumes," it said.