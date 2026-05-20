ETV Bharat / business

Interview | From Glitter to Grit: What India Can Learn From China’s Housing Crisis

Q: What structural reasons led to the deep and long-lasting property crisis in China?



Santhosh Kumar: China’s crisis was a toxic mix of state-sponsored overbuilding, a presale scheme that transferred buyer risk to developers, and land auctions that pushed land costs up 17% a year while house prices rose only 9%. When demand collapsed, the dependence of local governments on land sales for as much as 40% of their fiscal revenue created an artificial price floor that was unsustainable. The demographic decline, which began in 2022, has delivered a decisive structural blow to China.



Q: How important was the role of excessive leverage and real estate in the growth model of China?



Santhosh Kumar: Real estate and related industries were the single largest driver of growth in the Chinese economy, at one point accounting for over 25-29% of GDP. It was estimated that Chinese households had invested 70% of their wealth in property. The whole paradigm collapsed at once when Beijing imposed a restriction on developer borrowing in August 2020 with its ‘Three Red Lines’ policy – developers, local governments and families were all overexposed with no buffer.



Q: Why have the stimulus measures not brought back confidence?



Santhosh Kumar: The problem is structural, not cyclical – stimulus cannot cure a market with 762 million square metres of unsold completed inventory. Buyers have lost basic faith in the presale model after Evergrande and dozens of other developers defaulted on pre-sold properties. Demand stimulus just brings forward marginal purchasers when the population is falling, and household wealth is already stuck in devaluing assets. The underlying oversupply and shortage of confidence are not resolved.



Q: Are there similarities between China before the crisis and India’s real estate today?



Santhosh Kumar: There are some obvious similarities, like fast price appreciation, increasing developer concentration, and rising investor participation. But India does not have China’s defining structural vulnerabilities – no similar scale of pre-sale pre-payment scheme, land is privately owned and fragmented and local government budgets are not dependent on land sales. China’s more telling warning is the lack of cheap homes. India’s low-cost segment has dropped from 37% of sales in 2021 to just 18% in H1 2025.



Q: Is India’s housing market overheated?



Santhosh Kumar: There are clear signs of selective overheating. NCR witnessed a 19 per cent price rise on a year-on-year basis, Hyderabad 13 per cent and Bengaluru 12 per cent. Hyderabad, meanwhile, has a worrying inventory overhang of 26 months, and Delhi-NCR has 19 months. The number of quarters to sell in the ₹200-500 crore category stood at 15.8 quarters, while luxury inventory in the ₹20-50 crore segment soared 40%. Total sales volumes dropped 12% in 2025, their lowest in three years.



Q: How different is the story of housing demand in India compared to China?



Santhosh Kumar: India’s demand is very much end-user driven and supported by real supply shortages, not a Chinese-style speculative development bubble. India’s urbanisation rate is at 36%, which provides a huge runway – hundreds of millions will move to cities in the next 20 years – and creates durable, organic demand for housing. India never built for any purpose other than population expansion; China built for a population trajectory that reversed. The most important structural difference is the demographic difference.



Q: Is India at risk from unsold luxury inventory and affordability pressure?



Santhosh Kumar: And the data are already showing stress early on. Total unsold inventory has crept up to 509,000 pieces. Luxuries the biggest problem. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai have almost no supply of affordable housing under ₹40 lakh from new launches, creating a structural mismatch between supply and the capacity of real buyers. If developers continue moving up market and volume buyers sit on the sidelines, a demand air pocket in the mid-segment is a credible medium-term concern.



Q: Is there a possibility of a major correction in India if global conditions deteriorate?



Santhosh Kumar: India’s lower debt and fragmented land ownership make a China-style collapse unlikely, as does real demand driven by demographics. However, a large volume correction is also possible if global GDP turns sharply or NRI investment retreats or domestic employment suffers. Particularly vulnerable are markets such as Hyderabad and luxury segments in NCR that are already facing inventory stress. There may be a 10-15% correction in price in oversupplied areas, but a systemic crisis is not the base case.



Q: What are the key indicators policy makers, investors and home buyers should look out for?



Santhosh Kumar: There are many stress indicators in the Indian residential real estate market to watch out for. First, if a city or segment inventory hangover lasts beyond 18 months, it suggests rising stress, as unsold inventory accumulates in particular micro-markets. Second, the sales ratio between the affordable and luxury segments is falling further, suggesting that the demand squeeze is continuing as buyers struggle to afford the inventory available.



Third, rising home loan-to-income ratios and falling EMI-to-income affordability indices are making home loans unaffordable for prospective buyers, which is directly constraining demand. Fourth, high levels of debt held by developers, coupled with falling pre-sale collections, are early warning signs of liquidity stress among developers.



Fifth, weak 90-day absorption of new product launches is forcing developers to adjust prices downwards, confirming weakness in demand. Finally, external sentiment proxies such as the declining FPI interest in REITs and the reduced NRI flows are symptomatic of a wider investor wariness towards Indian real estate, adding another layer of headwinds to an already fragile market.