ETV Bharat / business

Interview: Adil Rustomjee, Author Of 'Running Behind Lakshmi', Explains How Investors Should Approach Stock Market

Every day, millions of Indians continue to flock to the stock market in search of wealth. Noted share market expert and author Adil Rustomjee urges investors to move beyond popular myths surrounding quick profits and guaranteed long-term returns.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, the author of Running Behind Lakshmi: The Search for Wealth in India’s Stock Market reflects on the role of human behaviour, the dangers of herd mentality and the historical forces that fuelled India’s remarkable share market rise over the past three decades.

He also explains why the extraordinary gains of recent decades may be difficult to replicate and why investors must adapt to a more efficient and competitive market environment.

ETV Bharat: Many people enter the stock market hoping to make quick money. Is that the biggest mistake investors make right at the beginning?

Rustomjee: Somehow entering the market to make quick money goes against middle-class tropes and is frowned on. But the number of successful technical traders in the markets is quite surprising; these are almost all quick traders.

Human nature plays a big role in all this. Better to find an approach that gels with one’s nature. On balance though, the longer the time frame, the better the chance for mistakes and bloopers to even out, through the power of compounding and the dividend cushion.

ETV Bharat: You've studied historical market trends extensively. What are three lessons history repeatedly teaches investors that they often ignore?

Rustomjee: That going with the crowd has to be done at certain times, and yet at turning points, it pays to lean a little against its madness. That buying stocks priced a little cheaper than the market with growth rates a little higher works in the long run, but not necessarily in the short run. Every age has its own conventional wisdom, which is usually wrong after a while.

ETV Bharat: If someone had invested regularly and stayed invested over the last 20-30 years, what would that journey tell us about the power of long-term investing?

Rustomjee: They are lucky in historical terms. It would have worked stunningly well in the time period you refer to, and in fact that is how many of the dervishes of Dalal Street made their fortunes. Unfortunately, if you’d tried it in the 20-30 years preceding the period you refer to, it would have been a disaster.

Adil Rustomjee (Source: Hachetteindia.com)

Much of what we call long-term investing success is due to the one-time market upswing from the late 90s. Lots of things came together. The real economy opened up and moved to a higher growth path; the microstructure improved which removed the suspicion element, and mutual fund legislation kickstarted that industry; FIIs entered for the first time and since they were in their accumulative phase, they bid up stocks; household savings rose, and in the later stages were channelised through the SIP into the markets, which also bid up the overall market; the range of companies improved, and so on.

All this took place in compressed and telegraphic form in the past 25 years.

ETV Bharat: Why do investors tend to panic during market corrections and what should they do instead?

Rustomjee: They should panic given the track record of stocks losing 70 to 80% during downturns! But that’s becoming rarer as the domestic buy side comes into its own. They have simply too much invested in the markets to let it happen nowadays; the SIP provides a cushion that works till it works.

ETV Bharat: How can an ordinary salaried individual use the stock market to build wealth without taking excessive risks?

Rustomjee: The SIP used to be a useful instrument, but it needs steadily upward-trending markets. In trading range markets, the hidden opportunity cost of SIP investing may come out in the years ahead. This, the book predicted when it was finished some years back, and the trading range markets seem to be here.

Whether fund manager skill at stock picking can compensate enough for the trading range markets that raise the opportunity cost of SIP investing is unclear.

Alternately, it’s best to ignore the markets most of the time, and wait for occasions like 1995, 2002, or 2008, to commit massive sums to the market and then forget about it. This is needed only occasionally over an investing lifetime (maybe as few as two or three times) for it to work.

But these occasions are becoming few and far between as markets get upside-rigged to the point where prolonged downturns become difficult. Since 2008-09, there has been no prolonged downturn.

Also, educating oneself on the nuances of investing and running a small portion of your corpus to see if you have the ability to pick stocks also works.

Running Behind Lakshmi: The Search for Wealth in India’s Stock Market (Source: Hachetteindia.com)