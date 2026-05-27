International Road Federation Seeks Gst Cut On Helmets, Ambulances, Essential Medical Equipment
IRF said it has requested the government to consider a complete exemption or substantial reduction of GST on helmets for two-wheeler riders.
By PTI
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the GST council to consider a substantial reduction or complete exemption of Goods and Services Tax on helmets, ambulances, and essential medical equipment.
In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the president emeritus of IRF, K K Kapila, appreciated the government's ongoing efforts towards GST rationalisation and public welfare. He highlighted that several essential safety and healthcare products continue to attract high GST rates, thereby increasing the financial burden on ordinary citizens.
Kapila said helmets, which currently attract 18 per cent GST, are mandatory safety equipment for two-wheeler riders and play a crucial role in saving lives on Indian roads. Similarly, ambulances and critical medical devices such as oxygen concentrators, monitors, wheelchairs, implants, and other emergency healthcare equipment remain heavily taxed despite being indispensable for healthcare delivery and emergency response.
"According to the Federation, reducing GST on these essential items would improve accessibility and affordability, encourage greater compliance with road safety measures, strengthen emergency healthcare systems, and ultimately save countless lives," Kapila said. IRF said it has requested the government to consider a complete exemption or substantial reduction of GST on helmets for two-wheeler riders.
Reduction of GST on ambulances and emergency medical transport services and reduction of GST on essential and life-saving medical devices and equipment, it added. Kapila stated that helmets are not luxury products but critical protective equipment necessary for safeguarding human life.
He added that ambulances serve as mobile lifelines in emergencies, while medical devices are essential for patients, hospitals, and healthcare providers.
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