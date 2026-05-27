ETV Bharat / business

International Road Federation Seeks Gst Cut On Helmets, Ambulances, Essential Medical Equipment

New Delhi: Global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the GST council to consider a substantial reduction or complete exemption of Goods and Services Tax on helmets, ambulances, and essential medical equipment.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the president emeritus of IRF, K K Kapila, appreciated the government's ongoing efforts towards GST rationalisation and public welfare. He highlighted that several essential safety and healthcare products continue to attract high GST rates, thereby increasing the financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Kapila said helmets, which currently attract 18 per cent GST, are mandatory safety equipment for two-wheeler riders and play a crucial role in saving lives on Indian roads. Similarly, ambulances and critical medical devices such as oxygen concentrators, monitors, wheelchairs, implants, and other emergency healthcare equipment remain heavily taxed despite being indispensable for healthcare delivery and emergency response.

"According to the Federation, reducing GST on these essential items would improve accessibility and affordability, encourage greater compliance with road safety measures, strengthen emergency healthcare systems, and ultimately save countless lives," Kapila said. IRF said it has requested the government to consider a complete exemption or substantial reduction of GST on helmets for two-wheeler riders.