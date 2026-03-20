ETV Bharat / business

IEA Advocates Work From Home, Reduced Air Travel To Tackle Oil Shock

New Delhi: The International Energy Agency (IEA) has advocated a set of immediate demand-side measures, including work-from-home, lower speed limits, and reduced air travel to cushion the impact of a historic global oil supply shock triggered by disruptions in the Middle East.

Oil prices spiked to over USD 100 per barrel after the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliatory actions. For India, which imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, the surge in global prices poses a significant macroeconomic risk -- widening the current account deficit, pressuring the rupee, and increasing fuel costs for households and businesses.

While petrol and diesel prices have so far not been increased, cooking gas LPG rates have been hiked by Rs 60 per cylinder.

"The conflict in the Middle East has created the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, due to the near halt in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," IEA said in a new report.

Some 15 million barrels of crude oil and 5 million barrels of oil products typically traversed the Strait each day, equivalent to about 20 per cent of global oil consumption. Half of India's crude oil imports, 40 per cent of its gas imports and 85-90 per cent of its LPG shipments came through the strait.

"These flows have slowed to a trickle," IEA said. "The loss of supply is having significant impacts in global markets, pushing up prices for crude oil above USD 100 per cent barrel, and leading to much higher prices for some refined products -- notably diesel, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)."

Stating that concerns are growing about the impacts of higher prices on households, businesses and the broader economy, IEA outlined 10 actions for governments, businesses and households to reduce fuel consumption and ease price pressures.