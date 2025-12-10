ETV Bharat / business

Intel Committed To Support India Semiconductor Mission: CEO Lip-Bu Tan

In this image posted on Dec. 9, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Intel Lip-Bu Tan, in New Delhi. ( @LipBuTan1/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: US computer chip major Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Tuesday said that the company is committed to supporting the government's India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to set up an active high-end electronic component ecosystem in the country. The statement from Tan followed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Honoured to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi this afternoon. We had a wide-ranging discussion on a variety of topics related to technology, computing and the tremendous potential for India. I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy, and Intel is committed to supporting the India Semiconductor Mission," Tan said in a post on X.

Intel has been in India for almost four decades. While the company has one of the biggest research and development centres in the country, it has yet to produce its chipset in India.

Intel CEO also expressed excitement to work with the Tata Group and contribute to their longstanding commitment to building a strong and vibrant India after the US-based chip maker signed an agreement with the Tata Group to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market.