Intel Committed To Support India Semiconductor Mission: CEO Lip-Bu Tan
US-based chip maker Intel signed an agreement with the Tata Group to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi: US computer chip major Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Tuesday said that the company is committed to supporting the government's India Semiconductor Mission, which aims to set up an active high-end electronic component ecosystem in the country. The statement from Tan followed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Honoured to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi this afternoon. We had a wide-ranging discussion on a variety of topics related to technology, computing and the tremendous potential for India. I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy, and Intel is committed to supporting the India Semiconductor Mission," Tan said in a post on X.
Intel has been in India for almost four decades. While the company has one of the biggest research and development centres in the country, it has yet to produce its chipset in India.
Intel CEO also expressed excitement to work with the Tata Group and contribute to their longstanding commitment to building a strong and vibrant India after the US-based chip maker signed an agreement with the Tata Group to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market.
In a separate post on 'X', Lip-Bu Tan said, "Delighted to announce a wide-ranging strategic alliance between @intel and @TataCompanies. Looking forward to working with my good friends Chandra and Randhir to bolster the silicon and compute ecosystem in India. Intel has been in India for nearly 4 decades, and India is a large and growing market for Intel. We are excited to work with the Tata group and contribute to their longstanding commitment to building a strong and vibrant India."
Under the agreement, which was signed on Monday, Intel and Tata intend to explore the opportunity to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for consumer and enterprise markets in India, which is projected to be one of the top five markets globally by 2030.
"Intel and Tata intend to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics' upcoming Fab and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities, as well as a collaboration for advanced packaging in India," the Tata Group statement said.
"Tata Group is setting up a chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a semiconductor assembly and packaging plant in Assam, entailing a total investment of Rs 1.18 lakh crore," the statement read.
"The collaboration would leverage Intel's AI compute reference designs, Tata Electronics' industry-leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, and broad access to the Indian market through Tata Group companies," it added.
