Install Emission Monitors By Dec 31 Or Face Closure, Centre Warns Delhi-NCR Industries

Pigeons sit on a pole amid the thick smog and rising air pollution levels on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 02, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid continuing hazardous air quality, the Centre on Wednesday ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to crack down on highly polluting industries that miss the December 31 deadline to install real-time emission monitoring systems and air pollution control devices. The central government also directed Delhi-NCR states to finalise their 2026 air pollution control plans within this month.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Central Pollution Control Board Chairperson Vir Vikram Yadav said 2,254 highly polluting industries in Delhi-NCR have not yet installed and connected their Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) to the CPCB server.

"Strict action, including closure, will be taken against industries that do not meet the December 31 deadline," he said. All medium and large red-category units in the food and food processing, textile and metal processing sectors in Delhi-NCR are mandated to install OCEMS for real-time monitoring of emissions, stack gases and industrial operations, he added.