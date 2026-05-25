ETV Bharat / business

Infra Projects See Cost Overrun Of Rs 5.65 Lakh Crore In April

New Delhi: Infrastructure projects worth above Rs 150 crore each registered a cumulative cost overrun of Rs 5.65 lakh crore, according to a monthly government report for April.

The latest 'Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects' showed that the revised cost of all 1,981 projects, each valued at Rs 150 crore or higher, monitored by the statistics ministry, stood at Rs 42,78,402 crore compared to their original cost of Rs 37,12,662 crore. The report did not specify the actual number of projects that are facing cost overrun.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in a press release on Monday, stated that as of April 2026, 1,981 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a total revised cost of Rs 42.78 lakh crore, are being monitored across 17 central ministries/departments.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 20.36 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 47.59 per cent of the revised project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation.

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 801 projects (40 per cent) achieving over 80 per cent physical progress, while 277 (14 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation.

The Transport & Logistics sector (as per the DEA’s Harmonized Master List) accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,459 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 23.34 lakh crore underscoring priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The total 1,981 ongoing infrastructure projects include 814 Mega projects (project cost of Rs 1,000 crore and above) with an original cost of Rs 31.63 lakh crore, and 1,167 major projects (project cost below Rs 1,000 crore and up to Rs 150 crore) amounting to Rs 5.49 lakh crore.

Physical and financial progress broadly move in tandem, with a large number of projects clustered at the initial (0–20 per cent) and advanced (81–100 per cent) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly-started projects alongside many nearing completions.

While physical progress exceeds financial progress in the 81–100 per cent range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accounts for the highest number of projects, with 1,137 projects (57 per cent), and also commands the largest share of total revised project cost of Rs 10.81 lakh crore (25 per cent), highlighting its central role in national infrastructure development.