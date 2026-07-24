ETV Bharat / business

Infosys Shares Decline Nearly 3 Pc After Q1 Earnings

The logo of Infosys Ltd is seen inside the company's headquarters at the Electronic City in Bengaluru on October 16, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Shares of IT services company Infosys on Friday declined nearly 3 per cent after the firm tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty. The stock dipped 2.70 per cent to Rs 1,023.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock declined 2.32 per cent to Rs 1,023. Infosys on Thursday reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore for the June quarter, and tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

India's second-largest IT services company saw revenue for Q1FY27 rise 14 per cent to Rs 48,211 crore.

Infosys also named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate, with the leadership transition scheduled for April 1, 2027, after incumbent Salil Parekh completes his second term, marking the end of a nine-year tenure. Notably for Infosys, Parekh is its longest-serving CEO who is not one of the founders.