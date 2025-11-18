ETV Bharat / business

Infosys' Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Window To Open On November 20

The logo of Infosys Ltd is seen inside the company's headquarters at the Electronic City in Bengaluru on October 16, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: IT services giant Infosys' largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore is set to open for subscription on Thursday, and will close on November 26, according to a regulatory filing. The company aims to buy back 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

"The eligible shareholders can tender their equity shares during the tendering period, i.e. from November 20, 2025, to November 26, 2025.

"The buyback is being undertaken by the company after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs of the company in the medium term and for returning surplus funds to the shareholders in an effective and efficient manner in line with its capital allocation policy," Infosys said.

The company had announced its first share buyback programme in 2017. Infosys, at that time, had purchased 11.3 crore shares, or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, for Rs 1,150 per equity share, amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore. The Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share.