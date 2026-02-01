Industry Applauds Budget’s Long Term Vision, Sees Strong Foundation For Growth, Investment
Industry heads say Union Budget 2026-27 is all about building on the confidence factor rather than focusing on short term momentum.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The Union Budget has received a positive response from industry leaders, who believe the reform oriented announcements made by the Finance Minister will accelerate economic growth and generate employment across sectors in the coming years.
Speaking to ETV Bharat post budget announcements, representatives from the industry said the Budget reflects a broad based approach with measures aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving ease of doing business and addressing long term structural challenges. They expressed confidence that the impact of these announcements will be visible over time particularly in terms of job creation and economic expansion.
Structural Change
Speaking to ETV Bharat, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) president Rajeev Juneja said that the Union Budget reflects a clear shift away from quick headline driven announcements towards policies with long term impact. Drawing a comparison, he said the Finance Minister avoided 'T20-style' instant measures and instead focused on reforms that are designed to deliver sustained results over time.
According to Juneja the government’s strategy is centred on implementing reforms that strengthen the economy structurally and continue to show positive outcomes in the years ahead. He said this approach is particularly relevant at a time when the global economy is facing significant uncertainty and volatility. He also pointed out that the budget announcements are guided by the government’s framework of the ‘Three Kartavya’. These include accelerating and sustaining economic growth fulfilling the aspirations of citizens by making them active partners in India’s journey towards prosperity and ensuring inclusive access to growth opportunities. He said these priorities aim to further strengthen India’s economic and social foundations amid ongoing global disruptions.
STT Move Targets Speculators
On the changes related to Securities Transaction Tax (STT), Rajiv Jujeja clarified that the measures are intended to curb speculative trading in the stock market. He stressed that the announcements will not have any adverse impact on serious long term investors and are focused only on discouraging short term speculation. Industry leaders believe that such calibrated reforms will help maintain market stability while supporting sustainable economic growth in the medium to long term.
Besides Junaja, former CEO of DLF and a member of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Rajiv Talwar, highlighted the government’s focus on data centres as a key growth driver. He said the announcements related to this sector are expected to significantly boost investment and capacity in the coming years positioning India as a stronger digital and technology hub.
No Quick Fixes, Only Long Term Reforms
Talwar also welcomed the proposed capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, stating that it will provide a major push to the infrastructure sector. According to him higher public investment in infrastructure will help ease supply chain bottlenecks and improve overall economic efficiency. On the fiscal front, Talwar said the government’s continued emphasis on fiscal discipline and debt consolidation as outlined since 2021–22 has yielded tangible results. The fiscal deficit for FY 2026 has been revised to 4.4 percent successfully remaining below the 4.5 percent target while the budget estimates place the deficit at a lower 4.3 percent for FY 2027.
Industry leader also believe that this combination of higher capital spending and fiscal prudence sends a strong signal of policy stability which is likely to boost investor confidence and support sustained economic growth.
Data Centres Power India’s Digital Future
Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Raamdeo Agrawal believes that this Budget is a masterstroke for India’s digital future. The 100 percent tax holiday for data centers until 2047 is a '1,000 pound gorilla' move. This is similar to the 90s software boom all over again. We are already adopting AI and now we are building the 'AI Factory of the World,' firing up massive capex in power, cables and infrastructure.
He further said that the fine print is equally vital, widening the IT services definition finally provides transfer pricing certainty for GCCs, signalling to the world that India is open for high-end tech business. However, we must be realistic about the impact of STT on capital markets. The STT hike and the removal of dividend set-offs seem to be bringing a headwind to markets. They make many high frequency and arbitrage trades unviable, which will squeeze market liquidity and leverage in the short term. But with a prudent 4.3 percent fiscal deficit and a 12.2 lakh crore capex push, the long term earnings story remains the real hero for India, he added.
Budget Builds Stability, Not Hype
According to Manish Jain, Managing Director and CEO Bajaj Broking, Budget 2026 is all about building on the confidence factor rather than focusing on short term momentum. The glide path on fiscal deficit, the commitment to capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore and the overall focus on manufacturing driven growth indicate stability in the overall macro framework of India. From capital markets point of view this provides a conducive environment for long term capital formation and visibility.
Overall the focus on infrastructure, semiconductors, bio pharma and strategic manufacturing is a positive factor for the overall investment story of India and broadens the investment universe beyond a specific set of sectors. Although increased transaction costs in specific sectors of the capital markets may affect trading sentiment, overall continuity and fiscal prudence would be much more important factors for long term investors. We expect the capital markets to increasingly reward quality, balance sheet and businesses that are structurally aligned with India’s growth themes, added Manish Jain.
Also Read