ETV Bharat / business

Industry Applauds Budget’s Long Term Vision, Sees Strong Foundation For Growth, Investment

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Union Budget has received a positive response from industry leaders, who believe the reform oriented announcements made by the Finance Minister will accelerate economic growth and generate employment across sectors in the coming years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat post budget announcements, representatives from the industry said the Budget reflects a broad based approach with measures aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving ease of doing business and addressing long term structural challenges. They expressed confidence that the impact of these announcements will be visible over time particularly in terms of job creation and economic expansion.

Structural Change

Speaking to ETV Bharat, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) president Rajeev Juneja said that the Union Budget reflects a clear shift away from quick headline driven announcements towards policies with long term impact. Drawing a comparison, he said the Finance Minister avoided 'T20-style' instant measures and instead focused on reforms that are designed to deliver sustained results over time.

According to Juneja the government’s strategy is centred on implementing reforms that strengthen the economy structurally and continue to show positive outcomes in the years ahead. He said this approach is particularly relevant at a time when the global economy is facing significant uncertainty and volatility. He also pointed out that the budget announcements are guided by the government’s framework of the ‘Three Kartavya’. These include accelerating and sustaining economic growth fulfilling the aspirations of citizens by making them active partners in India’s journey towards prosperity and ensuring inclusive access to growth opportunities. He said these priorities aim to further strengthen India’s economic and social foundations amid ongoing global disruptions.

STT Move Targets Speculators

On the changes related to Securities Transaction Tax (STT), Rajiv Jujeja clarified that the measures are intended to curb speculative trading in the stock market. He stressed that the announcements will not have any adverse impact on serious long term investors and are focused only on discouraging short term speculation. Industry leaders believe that such calibrated reforms will help maintain market stability while supporting sustainable economic growth in the medium to long term.

Besides Junaja, former CEO of DLF and a member of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Rajiv Talwar, highlighted the government’s focus on data centres as a key growth driver. He said the announcements related to this sector are expected to significantly boost investment and capacity in the coming years positioning India as a stronger digital and technology hub.