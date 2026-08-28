ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Production Rises 6.7 Pc In July: Govt Data

New Delhi: Industrial output increased by 6.7 per cent in July from 8.8 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to a contraction in the mining sector. This is the fourth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data under the new series.

"In July 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.3 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 8.7 per cent in the Electricity and Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release on Friday.

The data showed that the mining and quarrying contracted by 0.9 per cent in July against 10.7 per cent growth a year ago. The IIP Growth in July 2025 was 5.4 per cent. The industrial growth rate for July 2026 is 6.7 per cent against 8.8 per cent in the year-ago month, the release said. The revised estimate of IIP for June is 8.8 per cent ( from the earlier released provisional estimate of 7.3 per cent).

The growth rates of the sectors, mining & quarrying, manufacturing, electricity & gas supply and water supply, sewerage & waste management for July 2026 are (-) 0.9 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 8.7 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively. In the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive year-on-year growth in July 2026.