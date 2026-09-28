Industrial Production Rises 8% In August; Manufacturing Sector Shines
India's industrial output increased by 8 per cent in August from 7.4 per cent in the preceding month.
By PTI
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: India's industrial output increased by 8 per cent in August from 7.4 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to a good show by the manufacturing sector, according to the latest government data released on Monday.
This is the fifth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data under the new series.
"In August 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded an 8.0 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 9.0 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 12.3 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release.
The data showed that the mining and quarrying sector contracted by 5.6 per cent in August against 15.8 per cent growth a year ago.
The IIP growth in August 2025 was 4.7 per cent.
The revised estimate of IIP for July stood at 7.4 per cent, which has been revised upward from the earlier released provisional estimate of 6.7 per cent.
The IIP growth during April to August this fiscal stood at 6.7 per cent compared to 4.2 per cent a year ago.
Within the manufacturing sector, 18 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in August 2026 over the same month last year.
The top three positive contributors for the month of August 2026 are 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' (25.2 per cent), 'manufacture of electrical equipment' (30.9 pc), and 'manufacture of other transport equipment' (25.3 pc).
Under the 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' item groups', auto components, spares and accessories, passenger cars, and "Commercial Vehicles" have shown significant contribution in growth.
In the 'manufacture of electrical equipment' group, items such as electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g., switchgear, circuit breakers/switches, control/meter panels) and parts thereof, as well as end-face connectors for optical fibres and cables and UPS and solid-state drives have shown significant contribution to growth.
In the 'manufacture of other transport equipment' group, items like two-wheelers (motorcycles/scooters), railway rolling stock/parts, maintenance or service vehicles, and parts and accessories of motorcycles/mopeds and sidecars have shown significant contribution to growth.
As per the use-based classification, the indices stand at 111.8 for primary goods, 140.7 for capital goods, 131.8 for intermediate goods and 132.5 for infrastructure/ construction goods for the month of August 2026.
Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stood at 129.4 and 114.3, respectively.
The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per use-based classification in August 2026 over August 2025 are 3.5 per cent in primary goods, 16.9 per cent in capital goods, 13.7 per cent in intermediate goods, 6.4 per cent in infrastructure/construction goods, 11.1 per cent in consumer durables and 2.1 per cent in consumer non-durables.
Based on use-based classification, top-three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of August 2026 are intermediate goods, capital goods and consumer durables.
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