ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Production Rises 8% In August; Manufacturing Sector Shines

New Delhi: India's industrial output increased by 8 per cent in August from 7.4 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to a good show by the manufacturing sector, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

This is the fifth monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data under the new series.

"In August 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded an 8.0 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 9.0 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 12.3 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release.

The data showed that the mining and quarrying sector contracted by 5.6 per cent in August against 15.8 per cent growth a year ago.

The IIP growth in August 2025 was 4.7 per cent.

The revised estimate of IIP for July stood at 7.4 per cent, which has been revised upward from the earlier released provisional estimate of 6.7 per cent.

The IIP growth during April to August this fiscal stood at 6.7 per cent compared to 4.2 per cent a year ago.

Within the manufacturing sector, 18 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in August 2026 over the same month last year.

The top three positive contributors for the month of August 2026 are 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' (25.2 per cent), 'manufacture of electrical equipment' (30.9 pc), and 'manufacture of other transport equipment' (25.3 pc).

Under the 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' item groups', auto components, spares and accessories, passenger cars, and "Commercial Vehicles" have shown significant contribution in growth.