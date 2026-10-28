ETV Bharat / business

Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Pc In September

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By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Industrial production growth slowed to 6.7 per cent in September compared to the previous month, mainly due to sluggish performance in manufacturing and mining activities. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 8 per cent in August under the new series, which came into effect from April 1.

"In September 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.6 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 11.2 per cent in the electricity and gas supply sector," an official release said on Wednesday.