Industrial Production Growth Slows To 6.7 Pc In September
The industrial production growth slowed in September compared to the previous month, mainly due to sluggish performance in manufacturing and mining activities
By PTI
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Industrial production growth slowed to 6.7 per cent in September compared to the previous month, mainly due to sluggish performance in manufacturing and mining activities. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 8 per cent in August under the new series, which came into effect from April 1.
"In September 2026, the Index of Industrial Production recorded a 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.6 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and strong growth of 11.2 per cent in the electricity and gas supply sector," an official release said on Wednesday.
The growth in the manufacturing sector was 8.6 per cent in August. The base year of the new series is 2022-23.